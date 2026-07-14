Morgan Stanley Gains as Apple Eyes iPhone Price Hikes

Key Moments

Morgan Stanley projects roughly $200 iPhone price hikes in September, implying 2–4% upside to F3Q26 EPS and about 1% upside to FY27 EPS estimates.

The firm views iPhone demand as highly inelastic, with recent Apple hardware price increases showing limited impact on Mac and iPad lead times.

Upcoming catalysts include June quarter earnings and guidance, the September launch of new iPhone models and an Apple Foldable, and a public beta of an upgraded Siri AI.

Price Increases Viewed as Key Earnings Driver

Morgan Stanley is anticipating that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will lift iPhone prices by around $200 in September. The bank estimates that such a move could translate into 2–4% upside to its forecast for F3Q26 earnings per share and roughly 1% upside to its FY27 EPS projections. On a like-for-like basis, the analysts describe this as a constructive backdrop that they believe is not fully reflected in current market pricing.

“The market is increasingly focused on the impact of price hikes on Apple fundamentals,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Erik Woodring wrote in a research note maintaining their Overweight rating on the stock. “Our analysis suggests higher prices = higher earnings power.”

Limited Price Sensitivity Among Apple Hardware Buyers

The brokerage contends that Apple’s hardware customer base – and iPhone users in particular – has historically shown muted responsiveness to price increases. According to the note, “Apple’s core product (i.e. iPhone, Mac, and iPad) demand has been somewhat inelastic, with iPhone being the most inelastic product within Apple’s product ecosystem, followed by Mac and then iPad.”

This order of inelasticity is central to Morgan Stanley’s thesis. Because the iPhone is both the priciest and most frequently upgraded product in Apple’s lineup, the analysts argue that a price increase of roughly $200 would likely flow through as a relatively direct boost to margins and earnings rather than triggering a meaningful pullback in unit demand.

Competitive Backdrop and Supply Chain Signals

Morgan Stanley also underscored the current competitive environment, stating that “recent price increases are unlikely to materially disrupt demand, especially considering supply challenges at peers.” With other manufacturers facing supply constraints, the bank believes customers have fewer compelling alternatives, which should lessen the impact of higher Apple pricing on volumes.

In addition, the firm’s channel work indicates that supply chain partners are not signaling weaker demand ahead of the anticipated price moves. Morgan Stanley reported that its proprietary checks show “iPhone build plans have remained largely unchanged in the last several weeks,” suggesting contract manufacturers and component providers are preparing for stable demand into the September launch period.

Outside the iPhone franchise, the analysts noted that they have “not observed any meaningful changes in Mac or iPad lead times” in the wake of recent price increases on those devices. Morgan Stanley interprets this as confirmation that Apple is effectively managing a broader margin-protection effort as memory costs move higher.

Summary of Morgan Stanley’s EPS Impact View

Metric Impact from Expected iPhone Price Hike Expected iPhone price increase Approximately $200 F3Q26 EPS impact 2–4% upside vs. current estimates FY27 EPS impact Roughly 1% upside vs. current estimates

Upcoming Catalysts in Focus

Morgan Stanley highlighted three near-term events that it believes will be closely watched by investors. The first is the June quarter earnings release and the accompanying guidance for the September quarter. The second is the September introduction of the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the first-ever Apple Foldable. The third is the public beta roll-out of an enhanced Siri AI.

The firm argues that each of these milestones has the potential to shift market expectations in Apple’s favor. Taken together, and given their proximity to one another, Morgan Stanley sees an unusually dense cluster of positive potential catalysts supporting the bullish stance on the shares.

Multi-Year Product and AI Thesis

Looking further ahead, the bank envisions a sustained multi-year product cycle emerging. It specifically called out the first-ever Apple Foldable, a refined iPhone Air 2, and an upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone lineup as key offerings that “should support healthy iPhone demand through FY27 and FY28.”

That forward product slate is paired with a longer-dated view on artificial intelligence within the Apple ecosystem. “We continue to see a longer-term path toward an AI-driven replacement cycle as Apple Intelligence and Siri AI functionality steadily improves,” the firm wrote.

With the June quarter report and subsequent September guidance forming the earliest major checkpoints for this thesis, Morgan Stanley suggests investors will not have to wait long to see whether Apple’s pricing strategy aligns with the demand signals implied by its supply chain research.