Tesla to Run Megachargers at Forum Mobility Depots

Key Moments

Tesla will oversee public Megacharging operations at three Forum Mobility depots in California, adding 30 megawatts of heavy-vehicle charging capacity.

Forum Mobility’s Santa Fe site in Rancho Dominguez has commitments from fleet operators for more than 330 Tesla Semi trucks and will host additional commercial users.

Two MCS Megachargers have been added to Forum Mobility’s FM Harbor depot at the Port of Long Beach, which has been in service since December 2024.

New Megacharging Capacity Across California

Tesla will manage public Megacharging operations at three newly developed Forum Mobility electric-truck depots in California, according to the trucking-solutions company. The buildout introduces 30 megawatts of additional charging capacity targeted at heavy-duty vehicles.

The new depots, located in both northern and southern parts of the state, will incorporate Tesla’s Megawatt Charging System (MCS) technology alongside CCS ports. Forum Mobility said the facilities will include pull-through lane designs aimed at maintaining efficient truck flow through the sites.

Locations and Operational Details

Forum Mobility outlined specific locations where Tesla will operate public Megacharging sites within its expanding depot network:

Depot Name Location Key Feature FM Francis Ontario, California Tesla-operated public Megacharging site FM Adeline Oakland, California Tesla-operated public Megacharging site FM Coliseum Oakland, California Tesla-operated public Megacharging site Santa Fe Rancho Dominguez, California Commitments for more than 330 Tesla Semi trucks; open to additional commercial trucking customers FM Harbor Port of Long Beach, California Two added MCS Megachargers at an already operational depot

Forum Mobility said Tesla will operate public Megacharging sites at three of the new locations – FM Francis in Ontario and FM Adeline and FM Coliseum in Oakland.

Fleet Commitments and Customer Access

Forum Mobility reported that its Santa Fe depot in Rancho Dominguez has secured commitments from fleet operators for more than 330 Tesla Semi trucks. The company stated that this charging site will also be available to other commercial trucking operators seeking access to heavy-vehicle charging infrastructure.

Expansion at the Port of Long Beach

Forum Mobility added that it has installed two MCS Megachargers at FM Harbor, its depot located in the Port of Long Beach. The company said this site has been operational since December 2024. The additional Megachargers expand charging options for heavy-duty trucks operating through the busy port area.

Tesla Semi’s Broader Rollout Plans

Forum Mobility said the latest charging infrastructure expansion comes as Tesla gets ready to extend the availability of the Tesla Semi beyond North America, with a planned launch in Europe next year.