Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) said last week that it had appointed Dan Janki as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Janki joins the US air carrier from General Electric, where he currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Executive of GE Power Portfolio.

As CFO, Janki will oversee financial reporting, the controller organization, corporate audit, financial planning, fleet and TechOps supply chain, fuel management, investor relations, supply chain management and treasury, the US company said.

Delta Air shares closed lower for a fourth consecutive trading session in New York on Friday. The stock went down 0.44% ($0.20) to $45.21, after touching an intraday low at $45.11 and an intraday high at $46.00 respectively.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc have risen 12.43% so far in 2021 compared with a 10.64% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

In 2020, Delta Air’s stock went down 31.24%, thus, it underperformed the S&P 500, which registered a 16.26% gain.

“Dan is known for his close working relationship with his teams and a strong customer focus,” Ed Bastian, Delta Air’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a memo sent to employees.

“He shares our spirit of innovation and collaboration, and our values of servant leadership, honesty, integrity and respect for all,” Bastian added.

The appointment will take effect on July 12th, Delta Air said.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to CNN Money, at least 10 out of 21 surveyed investment analysts had rated Delta Air Lines Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 9 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $54.00.