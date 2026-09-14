RBI FX Firepower Meets Waning Rupee Carry Advantage

Key Moments

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $44.9bn to reach a record $785.7bn in the week ended 4 September.

Societe Generale strategists see the larger reserve stockpile giving the RBI greater capacity to manage volatility and support the INR.

A narrowing 10y IGB-UST yield spread to around 200bp and higher oil prices are eroding the rupee’s carry attractiveness and pressuring the RBI to align with global tightening.

Reserve Buildup Strengthens RBI’s Buffer

Societe Generale strategists report that India’s foreign exchange reserves climbed by $44.9bn to a record level of $785.7bn in early September. They attribute this sharp increase primarily to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiatives, including the FCNR(B) mobilisation scheme, which was closed a month earlier than planned at end-August.

According to the strategists, the rapid pace of reserve accumulation that culminated in the week ended 4 September was driven by these mobilisation efforts, and they anticipate that this pace may now moderate.

Metric Detail Change in FX reserves $44.9bn increase Total FX reserves (record level) $785.7bn Reference period Week ended 4 September Key RBI measure FCNR(B) mobilisation scheme (closed end-August)

Enhanced Capacity to Manage Rupee Volatility

The strategists emphasize that, even if reserve growth slows from here, the significantly larger stock of reserves materially improves the RBI’s ability to intervene when needed. In their words:

“The pace of reserve accumulation may now slow but the larger reserve buffer gives the RBI considerably more firepower to smooth volatility and support the INR when required.”

This expanded buffer is seen as a key tool for stabilizing the Indian Rupee (INR) in the face of external headwinds.

Carry Trade Dynamics Under Pressure

Societe Generale highlights that, at the same time, the traditional carry appeal of the INR is under strain. They note:

“Even so, the narrowing of the 10y IGB-UST yield spread to around 200bp is diminishing the rupee’s carry appeal, particularly as higher oil prices deteriorate India’s external balance.”

The combination of a tighter yield differential between Indian government bonds and U.S. Treasuries and elevated oil prices is seen as weighing on the attractiveness of rupee-denominated carry trades.

Implications for RBI Policy Stance

Against this backdrop, the strategists point to growing policy challenges for the RBI. They conclude that:

“In that regard, the pressure is increasingly on the RBI to keep pace with the global tightening cycle.”

The interplay between a stronger reserve position, deteriorating carry dynamics, and the global rate environment frames the current policy and market context for the Indian Rupee.