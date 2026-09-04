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Home » Commodities News » Silver Pulls Back Below $67 as Traders Brace for US Jobs Data

Silver Pulls Back Below $67 as Traders Brace for US Jobs Data

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Silver (XAG/USD) dips 0.30% during the Asian session, slipping back below the $67.00 level after a two-day advance.
  • Weakness in the US Dollar ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release lends some support to USD-denominated commodities.
  • Technical signals remain mixed, with XAG/USD trading below the 200-day SMA at $72.84 and momentum indicators pointing to fading upside pressure.

Price Action Ahead of US NFP

Silver (XAG/USD) trades softer in Asian dealings on Friday, interrupting a two-session climb that had taken prices to a weekly peak in the prior session. The metal is lower by 0.30% on the day and is changing hands just under the $67.00 mark, as market participants stay cautious ahead of the forthcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.

Into this data event, reduced expectations of a September interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve, together with falling US bond yields, are keeping the US Dollar pinned near its weakest levels in more than a week. That backdrop is generally constructive for USD-denominated commodities such as silver, though the current chart structure suggests that the latest rebound from the $63.30 area may be running into technical headwinds.

Technical Landscape: Mixed Signals and Key Levels

XAG/USD continues to trade below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently positioned at $72.84, as well as below the midpoint Fibonacci retracement of the May-July decline. This positioning underscores a broader downside bias, even as prices attempt to build on recent gains.

Momentum indicators are not confirming a strong bullish narrative. The Relative Strength Index sits in the mid-50s, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has slipped into negative territory. Together, these readings highlight waning upside momentum and reinforce a cautious near-term stance for buyers.

Key Support and Resistance Zones

On the upside, the immediate hurdle is located at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $67.83. Above that, a more prominent resistance band is clustered around the 50.0% retracement at $71.89 and the 200-day SMA at $72.84. A decisive move through this area would be needed to temper the prevailing bearish bias and open the way toward the 61.8% retracement near $75.95.

On the downside, initial support is identified at the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $62.81. A more substantial base is seen around the prior cycle low at the 0.0% retracement at $54.69, where buying interest would be anticipated to reappear if downward pressure intensifies.

Level TypePriceDescription
Immediate Resistance$67.8338.2% Fibonacci retracement
Key Resistance$71.8950.0% Fibonacci retracement
Major Resistance$72.84200-day Simple Moving Average
Next Resistance$75.9561.8% Fibonacci retracement
Initial Support$62.8123.6% Fibonacci retracement
Major Support$54.690.0% Fibonacci retracement / prior cycle low
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