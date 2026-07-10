Meta Rallies as New AI Model and Chip Plans Impress Investors

Key Moments

Meta Platforms shares climbed 3.8% in pre-market trading after the unveiling of its Muse Spark 1.1 AI model aimed at agentic and coding use cases.

Internal plans show Meta preparing to manufacture its in-house “Iris” AI chip in September, while committing $9.1 billion to a major AI data center in Canada.

Regulatory risks resurfaced as the European Commission issued a preliminary finding of Digital Services Act violations that could trigger a fine of up to €11 billion.

AI Breakthrough Fuels Pre-Market Surge

Meta Platforms stock jumped 3.8% in pre-open trading after the company introduced Muse Spark 1.1 on July 9, describing it as its most advanced artificial intelligence model so far. The new system targets the rapidly expanding market for agentic and coding applications and positions Meta in direct competition with Anthropic and OpenAI.

The release comes three months after Meta launched its first AI model under Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang. The company has now followed up with this upgraded version, with Wang calling it Meta’s “strongest model for agentic and coding work yet.” The rollout signals a notable shift in strategy, as Meta is now requiring developers to pay for access to the new model, creating a direct monetization path from its AI investments that shareholders have been seeking.

AI Infrastructure: Custom Chips and New Data Center

Beyond software, Meta’s AI infrastructure plans also helped support sentiment ahead of the trading session. According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, Meta intends to begin manufacturing its custom AI chip, code-named “Iris,” in September as part of its MTIA initiative. Six weeks of chip testing have reportedly been completed without major issues.

The company is collaborating with Broadcom on chip design and is relying on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co for fabrication, aiming to cut its reliance on GPUs supplied by Nvidia and AMD. In parallel, Meta recently committed $9.1 billion to construct its first AI-focused data center in Canada, to be located in Sturgeon County, Alberta. The facility is described as its largest AI data center outside the United States. Taken together, these steps are helping to alleviate investor concerns about the payoff from Meta’s substantial capital expenditure program.

AI and Infrastructure Initiative Key Detail Muse Spark 1.1 Latest and most advanced AI model, focused on agentic and coding work; developer access now paid “Iris” AI chip (MTIA project) Production planned for September; design with Broadcom, manufacturing by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Canadian AI data center $9.1 billion investment in Sturgeon County, Alberta; Meta’s largest AI facility outside the U.S.

Regulatory and Geopolitical Headwinds

The upbeat AI narrative is being tempered by regulatory challenges. The European Commission issued a preliminary assessment that Meta has breached the Digital Services Act through design elements on Instagram and Facebook deemed addictive, including infinite scrolling, autoplay features, and highly personalized recommendation systems. The preliminary finding carries the risk of a fine that could reach up to €11 billion.

Separately, geopolitical friction around Meta’s activities in China also resurfaced. Tencent is reportedly in discussions to become the largest shareholder in Chinese AI firm Manus after Beijing ordered Meta’s acquisition of the company to be reversed. The parties are said to be negotiating an unwinding of the deal at the same $2 billion valuation, underscoring ongoing regulatory and geopolitical constraints on Meta’s international expansion.

Supportive Market Backdrop

The broader equity environment has provided a constructive backdrop for Meta’s move. In the prior session, the Nasdaq rose +1.3% to 26,206.89, driven by strength in semiconductor names, while the S&P 500 advanced +0.8% to 7,543.64. The chip-led rally has complemented investor enthusiasm around AI and related infrastructure spending.

Focus Shifts to Earnings as Stock Rebounds

Collectively, the launch of Muse Spark 1.1 is being viewed as one of the clearest signals so far that Meta is starting to convert its heavy AI spending into concrete commercial products. This perception has helped the stock rebound from levels well below its 52-week peak of $796.25.

With second-quarter results expected on July 29, attention is turning toward whether the company’s financials will validate the latest optimism. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.18 and revenue of $60.22 billion, compared with $47.52 billion in the same period a year ago. That report is set to be a key test of whether today’s pre-market strength can be maintained.