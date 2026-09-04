Grain Futures Eye Recent Highs Before USDA Report

Key Moments

December corn futures are being watched around the 550 level, with November soybeans near 1324-1325 as potential upside targets.

Many analysts anticipate USDA will publish corn and soybean estimates that come in below recent pro-farmer figures.

Producers report early-season heavy rainfall leached nitrogen, leaving crops vulnerable when heat arrived and limiting ear development.

Futures Trade Near Technical Targets

Late-week strength in corn, soybean, and wheat futures has set fresh price highs that traders are now treating as potential targets ahead of the upcoming September crop report from USDA, scheduled for one week from today.

Market participants are closely monitoring December corn around the 550 level, while November soybeans are drawing attention in the 1324-1325 range. These levels are seen as key reference points as the market positions for the government’s next update on crop conditions and yields.

Contract Key Level December Corn 550 November Soybeans 1324-1325

Analysts Anticipate Lower USDA Yield Numbers

According to the report, most analysts expect USDA to post corn yield or production figures that come in below the recent pro-farmer number. For soybeans, expectations suggest USDA could land at or slightly under the comparable pro-farmer estimate.

These views are shaping positioning in grain futures as the market weighs the potential for tighter supplies against the recent price advance.

Field Feedback Highlights Weather and Nitrogen Stress

Several producers consulted this week described significant agronomic challenges tied to early-season weather. They reported heavy, repeated rainfall episodes that leached nitrogen from the soil profile. As temperatures rose later in the season, plants that had already lost access to sufficient nitrogen were unable to properly develop ears.

The summary from the field is that the combination of intense early moisture and subsequent heat left many corn stands with limited ear formation, contributing to concerns about realized yields.

Agronomy Zone Engagement

The report also noted strong engagement from visitors at the agronomy zone. It was highlighted that producers in the area can connect with a dealer and access additional product information at helmanagra.com.