Warner Music Group announces new CFO appointment

Warner Music Group Corp said on Tuesday that it had appointed Bryan Castellani as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 16th.

He is to succeed Eric Levin, who will stay with the company to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement in January.

Castellani has worked more than 20 years at The Walt Disney Company, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer for Disney Entertainment & ESPN.

Previously, Castellani served as Executive Vice President of Finance for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, where he oversaw finance for the segment as well as for its platform distribution, advertising sales and networks businesses.

And before that, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ESPN, where he led the network’s financial planning, strategy and real estate functions.

“Bryan has wide-ranging experience helping one of the world’s most impactful creative enterprises build long-term value and unlock new global possibilities. A dynamic, operational CFO, he’ll be an excellent addition to our executive leadership team, as we grow the WMG of the future for the benefit of our artists, songwriters, investors, employees, and partners,” Robert Kyncl, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Music Group Corp, said in a press release.

“I’d also like to express our gratitude to Eric for his near decade of service at WMG. He’ll leave with our deepest respect for his many contributions during an extraordinary period of growth that included WMG’s global expansion, numerous major acquisitions, and a successful IPO. We wish him all the best,” the CEO added.