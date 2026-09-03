Uber Cuts Workforce as Robotaxis Reshape Ride-Hailing

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Uber Technologies plans to cut about 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, in its largest restructuring since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company aims to simplify its organizational structure, reduce management layers, and sharply limit fully remote roles to about 1% of staff.

Uber is preparing for intensifying robotaxi competition by committing more than $10 billion to autonomous ride initiatives in the coming years.

Strategic Job Cuts to Streamline Operations

Uber Technologies said it will eliminate approximately 3,300 positions, equal to about 10% of its staff, in what will be its most substantial layoff since the COVID-19 era. The move is intended to better position the company as autonomous ride services increasingly encroach on its core ride-hailing franchise.

In a note to employees on Wednesday, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained that the restructuring is designed to simplify the company’s hierarchy. Rapid expansion in prior years created additional layers of management that are now seen as an obstacle to quick and effective decision-making.

Unlike several other technology leaders, Khosrowshahi did not attribute the cuts directly to artificial intelligence. Across the broader tech sector this year, the push to adopt AI and capture related efficiencies has been associated with sizable layoffs, with tracking website layoffs.fyi cited as recording more than 123,000 job losses at nearly 390 companies.

Khosrowshahi told staff: “A leaner organization will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating. It will also generate savings that we intend to reinvest in growth, innovation, and the capabilities that will matter most over the coming years.”

Market Reaction and Competitive Pressures

Uber’s shares gained nearly 2% following the announcement. Even so, the stock has fallen nearly 8% this year, lagging both the S&P 500 and rival Lyft, as investors focus on the threat of mounting competition.

On the delivery side, DoorDash, Instacart and various regional platforms have increased pressure on Uber Eats. In response, Uber has turned to scale-building deals, including its $14.8 billion acquisition of Delivery Hero, to strengthen its competitive position.

Robotaxis Emerge as a Structural Threat

Concerns about Uber’s long-term role in personal transportation have intensified as robotaxis gain traction. Reports of rising friction between Uber and Waymo, the largest U.S. robotaxi operator, have contributed to those worries. Waymo currently operates its autonomous vehicles via the Uber app in Austin and Atlanta.

At the same time, Waymo is moving into additional markets without Uber’s involvement, while other players, including Tesla, are increasing their focus on robotaxis. This has stoked anxiety that a growing network of self-driving cars could undercut Uber’s role as an intermediary between vehicles and passengers.

In response, Uber intends to commit more than $10 billion to robotaxi-related efforts in the coming years. The company plans to support developers of autonomous-driving systems and position its platform as a preferred marketplace for driverless rides.

Adam Ballantyne, an analyst at Uber shareholder Cambiar Investors, said: “As AV tech and relationships grow and expand – there is a different type of employee needed to scale that business than one built around human drivers and all the cost to serve entailed with that, including management layers.”

Reshaping the Organization and Workforce

As part of the restructuring disclosed on Wednesday, Uber will reduce by 20% the number of employees who currently sit seven or more reporting levels below the CEO. The company will also cut by nearly half the number of teams that have only one or two direct reports. Additionally, Uber plans to merge certain teams and concentrate more of its workforce at key hubs.

The company will restrict fully remote roles to about 1% of its staff, while retaining its three-day office attendance policy.

The planned layoffs, first reported by Bloomberg News, represent Uber’s largest workforce reduction since May 2020, when a sharp pandemic-driven drop in demand led to 6,700 job cuts, or nearly one-quarter of its staff at the time.

AI Spending and Current Headcount

Uber is also facing rising expenses tied to artificial intelligence. According to media reports, employees exhausted the company’s entire 2026 AI budget in just four months.

Uber reported having about 34,000 employees worldwide at the end of last year, according to its annual report.

Restructuring Snapshot