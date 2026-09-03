Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Uber Cuts Workforce as Robotaxis Reshape Ride-Hailing

Uber Cuts Workforce as Robotaxis Reshape Ride-Hailing

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Uber Technologies plans to cut about 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, in its largest restructuring since the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The company aims to simplify its organizational structure, reduce management layers, and sharply limit fully remote roles to about 1% of staff.
  • Uber is preparing for intensifying robotaxi competition by committing more than $10 billion to autonomous ride initiatives in the coming years.

Strategic Job Cuts to Streamline Operations

Uber Technologies said it will eliminate approximately 3,300 positions, equal to about 10% of its staff, in what will be its most substantial layoff since the COVID-19 era. The move is intended to better position the company as autonomous ride services increasingly encroach on its core ride-hailing franchise.

In a note to employees on Wednesday, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained that the restructuring is designed to simplify the company’s hierarchy. Rapid expansion in prior years created additional layers of management that are now seen as an obstacle to quick and effective decision-making.

Unlike several other technology leaders, Khosrowshahi did not attribute the cuts directly to artificial intelligence. Across the broader tech sector this year, the push to adopt AI and capture related efficiencies has been associated with sizable layoffs, with tracking website layoffs.fyi cited as recording more than 123,000 job losses at nearly 390 companies.

Khosrowshahi told staff: “A leaner organization will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating. It will also generate savings that we intend to reinvest in growth, innovation, and the capabilities that will matter most over the coming years.”

Market Reaction and Competitive Pressures

Uber’s shares gained nearly 2% following the announcement. Even so, the stock has fallen nearly 8% this year, lagging both the S&P 500 and rival Lyft, as investors focus on the threat of mounting competition.

On the delivery side, DoorDash, Instacart and various regional platforms have increased pressure on Uber Eats. In response, Uber has turned to scale-building deals, including its $14.8 billion acquisition of Delivery Hero, to strengthen its competitive position.

Robotaxis Emerge as a Structural Threat

Concerns about Uber’s long-term role in personal transportation have intensified as robotaxis gain traction. Reports of rising friction between Uber and Waymo, the largest U.S. robotaxi operator, have contributed to those worries. Waymo currently operates its autonomous vehicles via the Uber app in Austin and Atlanta.

At the same time, Waymo is moving into additional markets without Uber’s involvement, while other players, including Tesla, are increasing their focus on robotaxis. This has stoked anxiety that a growing network of self-driving cars could undercut Uber’s role as an intermediary between vehicles and passengers.

In response, Uber intends to commit more than $10 billion to robotaxi-related efforts in the coming years. The company plans to support developers of autonomous-driving systems and position its platform as a preferred marketplace for driverless rides.

Adam Ballantyne, an analyst at Uber shareholder Cambiar Investors, said: “As AV tech and relationships grow and expand – there is a different type of employee needed to scale that business than one built around human drivers and all the cost to serve entailed with that, including management layers.”

Reshaping the Organization and Workforce

As part of the restructuring disclosed on Wednesday, Uber will reduce by 20% the number of employees who currently sit seven or more reporting levels below the CEO. The company will also cut by nearly half the number of teams that have only one or two direct reports. Additionally, Uber plans to merge certain teams and concentrate more of its workforce at key hubs.

The company will restrict fully remote roles to about 1% of its staff, while retaining its three-day office attendance policy.

The planned layoffs, first reported by Bloomberg News, represent Uber’s largest workforce reduction since May 2020, when a sharp pandemic-driven drop in demand led to 6,700 job cuts, or nearly one-quarter of its staff at the time.

AI Spending and Current Headcount

Uber is also facing rising expenses tied to artificial intelligence. According to media reports, employees exhausted the company’s entire 2026 AI budget in just four months.

Uber reported having about 34,000 employees worldwide at the end of last year, according to its annual report.

Restructuring Snapshot

ItemDetail
Planned layoffsAbout 3,300 employees (10% of staff)
Largest cuts sinceMay 2020 (6,700 jobs, nearly one-quarter of staff)
Robotaxi investment planMore than $10 billion in the coming years
Reduction in deep reporting layers20% cut in employees seven or more layers below CEO
Teams with 1-2 direct reportsTo be reduced by nearly half
Fully remote rolesCapped at about 1% of staff
Current global headcount (end of last year)About 34,000 employees
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • EUR/JPY Stalls Near 182.50 as Yen Focus IntensifiesEUR/JPY Stalls Near 182.50 as Yen Focus Intensifies Key Moments EUR/JPY trades around 182.50 after snapping a three-session advance, remaining below its nine-period and 50-period EMAs. Key downside levels include the eight-month low at 179.37 and the nine-month low at 175.70, […]
  • U.S. stocks sank as government shutdown is nearU.S. stocks sank as government shutdown is near U.S. stocks slid, paring a quarterly gain for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, as a stalemate in the federal budget discussions increased the likelihood of a government shutdown.The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 1,677.72 at 9:55 a.m. in New […]
  • EUR/SEK settles above 1-week low, posts weekly lossEUR/SEK settles above 1-week low, posts weekly loss The EUR/SEK currency pair settled above Friday's low of 10.8870, its weakest level since April 25th,as investors digested stronger-than-expected CPI inflation data out of the Euro Area and robust Swedish manufacturing […]
  • Verizon offers $130 billion to buy out VodafoneVerizon offers $130 billion to buy out Vodafone Verizon Communications Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Vodafone Group’s 45% stake in their U.S. wireless venture for about $130 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Verizon is working with several banks to raise […]
  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures ease with cooling in focusNatural gas trading outlook: futures ease with cooling in focus Natural gas fell in early European trading on Tuesday as investors weighted very warm to hot weather across the US in the near term against extended forecasts calling for a cooling across the Midwest and Northeast.Natural gas for delivery […]
  • Joerg Asmussen noted that European Central Bank should not leave current course of policyJoerg Asmussen noted that European Central Bank should not leave current course of policy ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said that the central bank will stick to its expansive monetary policy for as long as needed, but keeping interest rates on low level for a long period of time, could generate potential risks. […]