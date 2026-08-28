Crypto Rally Pauses as Bitcoin Stalls Below Resistance

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped back under $80,000 after failing twice to break through the $81,000-$82,000 resistance band.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.13 billion of inflows through Thursday, pushing cumulative inflows to $55 billion and net assets under management to an average of $101 billion.

US-listed XRP spot ETFs logged an eighth consecutive day of inflows, lifting weekly flows to $84 million and cumulative inflows to $1.64 billion.

BTC, ETH, XRP Lose Momentum After Strong Run-Up

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading back below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, retreating after a second failed attempt to decisively clear resistance in the $81,000-$82,000 area. A daily close under $80,000 could increase the likelihood of a deeper corrective phase as the market searches for fresh liquidity.

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are following a similar pattern, with ETH easing to $2,500 and XRP drifting toward support near $1.40.

Despite the ongoing pullback, demand for digital assets from institutional players remains elevated, pointing to a potential transition from a bearish backdrop to a broader bullish regime.

“BTC briefly traded above $81,000 before encountering resistance, but the market has shown little inclination to unwind the move,” Crypto Finance AG said in a Market Deep Dive, adding that “pullbacks have been contained, ETF inflows remain strong, and positioning suggests many investors are still catching up rather than taking risk off.”

ETF Flows Signal Persistent Institutional Interest

Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are headed for a second consecutive week of net inflows, with $1.13 billion recorded through Thursday. Last week, inflows reached $1.92 billion, the highest weekly figure since October. Total cumulative inflows have climbed to $55 billion, while net assets under management are averaging $101 billion.

These consistent inflows into US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs are helping to absorb selling from profit-taking and support the constructive outlook for BTC.

Spot Crypto ETF Flow Snapshot

Asset Period Inflows Cumulative Inflows Net Assets Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs Through Thursday (current week) $1.13 billion $55 billion $101 billion (average AUM) Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs Previous week $1.92 billion – – Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs Through Thursday (current week) $722 million – – Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs Previous week $697 million – – XRP spot ETFs Thursday (daily) $18 million (approx.) $1.64 billion $1.49 billion XRP spot ETFs Through Thursday (current week) $84 million – –

Ethereum spot ETFs are also posting encouraging figures, with a second week of inflows on track. Data from SoSoValue indicates ETH spot ETF inflows of $722 million through Thursday, up from $697 million the week before.

US-listed XRP spot ETFs extended their positive streak to an eighth straight session on Thursday, adding roughly $18 million that day. Weekly flows reached $84 million through Thursday, putting them within reach of surpassing the $100 million mark for the first time since early December. Cumulative inflows now average $1.64 billion, with net assets of $1.49 billion.

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Uptrend Intact but Overheated

Bitcoin is changing hands at $79,828, maintaining its advance well above the key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This configuration points to a strong bullish structure backed by an upward-sloping trend.

Momentum remains elevated. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 80, firmly in overbought territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stays positive, reflecting ongoing upside pressure despite stretched conditions.

On the downside, a corrective phase would likely encounter initial structural support at the 200-day EMA around $72,595. A deeper drawdown could bring BTC toward the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which are clustered in the $68,700-$68,400 region, forming a broader demand zone if profit-taking intensifies.

With the current daily chart indicators not highlighting nearby resistance, a moderation in momentum – potentially visible through an easing RSI from overbought territory and a narrowing MACD – may be needed to reduce the risk of a more abrupt reversal from current levels.

Ethereum: Extended Run Faces Psychological Hurdles

Ethereum is trading near $2,500, continuing a robust bullish sequence after firmly breaking above its short and medium-term EMAs. This setup indicates a constructive trend, even as the daily RSI reads 76, also signaling overbought conditions. The MACD remains strongly positive, backing the prevailing upside impulse as ETH approaches psychological resistance zones at $2,600 and $2,800.

“The rally is broadening too,” Crypto Finance AG continued, adding that “ETH has outperformed BTC over the past month, altcoin participation has improved, and sector correlations are rising as capital moves further along the risk curve.”

On the downside, initial technical support is seen at the 50-day EMA near $2,061, with the 100-day EMA around $2,014 offering an additional buffer if a more pronounced pullback develops. On the topside, ETH has already reclaimed the 200-day EMA at roughly $2,138. The current pivot stands at $2,500, with the next significant resistance at $2,600. A sustained move above that area could clear the path for additional upside, while failure to break higher may lead to consolidation or a retracement toward the EMA support band.

XRP: Strong Breakout Supported by Moving Averages

XRP continues to trade comfortably above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, maintaining a constructive short-term bias as it progresses through a powerful breakout phase. The MACD remains in positive territory, and the RSI is hovering just under 70, indicating strong yet stretched bullish momentum that could encourage consolidation rather than an immediate reversal.

On the downside, the 200-day EMA around 1.35 represents the first line of support within the prevailing bullish structure. Further down, the 100-day EMA at $1.20 and the 50-day EMA at $1.19 form secondary dynamic supports should a deeper correction materialize. As long as XRP trades above these moving averages, pullbacks are likely to be viewed as pauses within the broader uptrend, with market participants watching momentum indicators for signs that overheated conditions are cooling ahead of the next directional move.