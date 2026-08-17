Nvidia Invests $1.5B in SB Energy for AI Data Center Push

Key Moments

Nvidia agreed to invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, gaining access to up to 8 gigawatts of AI computing capacity at an Ohio campus developed for OpenAI.

The planned Ohio AI data center at the PORTS-Pike Technology Campus has an initial capacity of 4.25 GW using Nvidia GPUs and networking equipment.

SB Energy and SoftBank outlined plans to develop at least 10 GW of new power generation and invest $4.2 billion in Ohio grid infrastructure to support AI data centers.

Strategic Investment in AI Infrastructure

Nvidia will invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy, a data center and power developer backed by SoftBank (T:9984), in a move that will provide the chipmaker with access to as much as 8 gigawatts of AI computing capacity at an Ohio campus being built for OpenAI.

This transaction represents the latest example of Nvidia helping to finance the broader ecosystem that consumes its chips. The approach has supported robust demand for its products while also attracting attention to the circular movement of capital between Nvidia and some of its largest customers.

Linking Chips, Power, and Data Centers

Major technology companies are increasingly integrating chip supply, electricity, and data center development as they compete to lock in the resources required for increasingly power-intensive AI models.

In Ohio, Nvidia has secured both land and power at the PORTS-Pike Technology Campus for an AI data center that will deploy its graphics processing units and networking solutions. The planned facility is expected to start with 4.25 GW of capacity.

SB Energy and SoftBank’s Power and Grid Commitments

SB Energy, supported by SoftBank, intends to build substantial new energy capacity to underpin this AI buildout. Together, SB Energy and SoftBank plan to develop at least 10 GW of new power generation and to allocate $4.2 billion to Ohio grid infrastructure to serve AI data centers.

Item Details Nvidia investment in SB Energy $1.5 billion AI computing capacity secured at Ohio campus Up to 8 GW Initial capacity at PORTS-Pike AI data center 4.25 GW Planned new power generation by SB Energy and SoftBank At least 10 GW Planned investment in Ohio grid infrastructure $4.2 billion

SB Energy’s Role in AI Power and Data Infrastructure

SB Energy, which is also backed by OpenAI, focuses on large-scale power and data center infrastructure projects. Founded in 2019, the company is developing multiple data center campuses designed to meet the growing power and computing requirements associated with AI workloads.