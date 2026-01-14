Coca-Cola Halts Costa Coffee Sale After Bids Fall Short of Valuation

Key Moments

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has stopped the Costa Coffee sale process after private equity offers reportedly failed to match its price expectations.

The auction, which ran for several months and involved multiple private equity firms, concluded in December with talks terminated.

Costa, purchased for £3.9 billion in 2018, was marketed at about £2 billion as it faces pressure from soft consumer demand and heavy competition.

Sale Process Called Off After Disappointing Offers

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has decided not to proceed with a sale of Costa Coffee after receiving bids from private equity suitors that did not align with its valuation, according to a Financial Times report citing people familiar with the situation.

The company brought an end to discussions with the remaining interested parties in December, closing an auction that had been under way for several months, the report said.

Private Equity Interest and Valuation Gap

According to the report, investors involved in the later stages of the process included TDR Capital, the owner of Asda, and Bain Capital’s special situations fund. Earlier in the auction, Apollo, KKR (NYSE:KKR), and Centurium Capital had also taken part.

The FT reported that Coca-Cola had targeted a valuation of about £2 billion for Costa, which is roughly half of the £3.9 billion it paid to acquire the coffee chain from Whitbread in 2018. Discussions with TDR reportedly contemplated a structure in which Coca-Cola would have retained a minority equity interest.

Item Detail Owner Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reported target sale price About £2 billion Original acquisition price (2018) £3.9 billion Key bidders (later stages) TDR Capital, Bain Capital’s special situations fund Other participants (earlier stages) Apollo, KKR (NYSE:KKR), Centurium Capital

Leadership Change and Strategic Outlook

The move to end the sale process comes ahead of a leadership change at Coca-Cola. Chief operating officer Henrique Braun is scheduled to succeed James Quincey as chief executive in March. The FT cited one person as saying that a potential sale of Costa could still be reconsidered in the medium term, despite the current decision to halt the process.

Costa’s Operating Environment

Costa operates more than 2,700 outlets across the UK and Ireland, according to the report. The chain has been facing challenges from subdued consumer spending and strong competitive pressures in its markets.