Apriem Advisors Reduces Stake in Autodesk by 6.1%

Key moments

Apriem Advisors decreased its Autodesk (ADSK) holdings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter.

Institutional investor activity shows a mix of increased and newly established positions in Autodesk shares.

Analyst ratings for Autodesk reflect a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with varied target price adjustments.

Apriem Advisors recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating a reduction in their position within Autodesk, Inc. holdings. The firm divested 2,773 shares, resulting in a 6.1% decrease in their overall stake. This adjustment brought their holdings to 42,586 shares, representing approximately 1.4% of Apriem Advisors’ total portfolio, positioning Autodesk as the 20th largest holding. The total value of their Autodesk holdings was reported as $12,587,000. This change reflects a strategic portfolio adjustment by Apriem Advisors.

Concurrently, other institutional investors have demonstrated varied approaches to Autodesk shares. Data reveals a spectrum of activity, including increased holdings and the establishment of new positions. For instance, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. significantly increased their stake during the third quarter, while Concord Wealth Partners initiated a new position. Furthermore, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. and Fidelis Capital Partners LLC also augmented their holdings. These actions, alongside minor increases from firms such as Avitas Wealth Management LLC, demonstrate a dynamic investment landscape for Autodesk shares. Notably, institutional investors and hedge funds collectively hold approximately 90.24% of the stock.

Analyst evaluations of Autodesk have presented a range of perspectives. Recent adjustments to ratings and price targets reflect this diversity. Piper Sandler upgraded their rating and increased their target price, while Citigroup also raised their price objective. Conversely, HSBC Global Res downgraded their rating. These changes contribute to an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus among analysts, with an average target price of $334.45. This consensus reflects a general positive outlook, albeit with varying degrees of optimism. The company has shown positive earnings results, and has shown year over year revenue growth.