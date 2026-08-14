Apple Valuation Faces Scrutiny as Services Growth Cools

Key Moments

Apple shares are trading at a 34.6x P/E, above the 28x three-year average, while one fair value model signals -9.4% downside to $276.63.

Services revenue growth slipped below 10% year-over-year for the first time since the June 2023 quarter, missing at least one major estimate.

Technical indicators point to near-term weakness despite a strong longer-term trend, as the stock consolidates after surpassing a $5 trillion market value.

Valuation Premium Under Pressure

Concerns around Apple Inc.’s valuation have moved beyond theory and are increasingly reflected in pricing. The stock is currently valued at 34.6x trailing P/E, versus a three-year average multiple of 28x. At the same time, an InvestingPro fair value framework indicates potential downside of -9.4% to $276.63.

A central issue is the trajectory of Apple’s Services business, which has been a key pillar supporting the company’s premium multiple. Services growth has now slowed to below 10% year-over-year for the first time since the June 2023 quarter, raising questions about the durability of that engine.

KeyBanc Thesis Gains Traction Across Wall Street

The investment case put forward by KeyBanc – that growth driven primarily by higher prices should command a lower valuation multiple than growth driven by expanding volumes – is increasingly mirrored in broader analyst positioning.

Barclays has maintained an Underweight rating with a $230 price target, which stands as the most bearish target mentioned. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has remained Overweight but has reduced its price target to $360, explicitly pointing to slower Services expansion and margin pressure as reasons for the cut.

Recent financial data for the Services segment reinforces these concerns. Services revenue in the latest quarter came in at $30.74 billion, falling short of Barclays’ projection of $31.18 billion. Year-over-year growth in this segment has now dropped below 10%, aligning with the risk KeyBanc highlighted around the potential weakening of the Services “flywheel.”

Multiple Compression Emerging

Apple’s historically rich valuation is feeling the strain from several angles at once. Current metrics show:

Metric Value Trailing P/E 34.6x Forward P/E 34.2x Three-year average P/E 28x Fair value downside -9.4% to $276.63 Implied overvaluation per share ~$29 Analyst consensus upside 9.7% Total return over past year 31.6%

The fair value work cited suggests the stock may be overvalued by roughly $29 per share. In addition, the analyst consensus target implies only 9.7% further upside, which is a relatively modest cushion considering the stock’s 31.6% gain over the past year.

This dynamic feeds into a core market question: if unit growth for the iPhone slows because higher prices discourage upgrades, how can a 34x earnings multiple be justified for a business where the high-margin Services segment – which depends on the size and engagement of the installed base – is losing some momentum?

Technical Picture: Pullback Within a Strong Trend

From a technical standpoint, signals appear mixed across timeframes. On the daily chart, indicators show a Strong Sell setup, with the relative strength index (RSI) at 43.0 and MACD in negative territory at -2.0. By contrast, the weekly chart still registers as Strong Buy, with an ADX reading of 40.9 pointing to a robust prevailing trend.

This divergence suggests the stock may be undergoing a short-term pullback within a broader uptrend, effectively consolidating after moving beyond a $5 trillion market capitalization.

Key technical levels are emerging around support zones. The S1 pivot on the daily setup sits at $300, while weekly S2 support is located at $295. A decisive move beneath $295 would bring the daily and weekly signals into alignment on the downside, potentially reinforcing bearish sentiment.

Fundamental Counterpoints to the Bear Case

Despite the mounting focus on valuation and Services deceleration, the bullish narrative has not disappeared. Overall revenue increased 14.2%, and earnings per share climbed from $6.08 to $7.46 on a year-over-year basis.

Demand for the iPhone 17 has shown encouraging early signs, with lead times extending to 15-19 days. Reflecting that momentum, Morgan Stanley has lifted its fiscal 2026 iPhone shipment forecast to 243 million units, representing a 3.3% year-over-year increase.

Apple is also working on a China-specific AI model in collaboration with Alibaba, an initiative aimed at addressing a notable competitive gap in that market.

Yet a central valuation tension remains: 14% revenue growth at a 34x P/E ratio is a different risk-reward profile than the same growth rate at a 28x multiple. If KeyBanc’s view is correct and the market ultimately discounts price-led growth more heavily, then the adjustment in Apple’s valuation may not be complete.