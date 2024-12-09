Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

MaxCyte Inc slashes workforce by 15%, ups revenue forecast

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Updated: December 9, 2024

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) said on Monday that it had reduced 15% of its workforce, which affected 21 jobs and saved nearly $5.8 million in 2025.

As a result, its staff will be brought to 116 by the end of 2024, it said.

The company also revised up its full-year 2024 core revenue forecast, expecting 6% to 8% growth. It had previously forecast a 5% core revenue growth.

Stock Performance

The shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) closed 0.56% ($0.02) higher at $3.60 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $379.739 million.

The shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) went down 13.92% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated another 23.40% so far this year.

