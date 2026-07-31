PBOC Sets Yuan Fix Slightly Weaker Against Dollar

Key Moments

The People’s Bank of China set Friday’s USD/CNY central parity at 6.7894, marginally above the prior fix of 6.7892.

The PBoC’s primary goals include maintaining price and exchange rate stability while supporting economic growth and financial market development.

China’s monetary framework relies on multiple tools, including the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, MLF, RRR, and the Loan Prime Rate as the key benchmark.

Latest USD/CNY Central Parity Fix

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for the upcoming trading session at 6.7894. This represented a slight move from the previous day’s central parity, which stood at 6.7892.

Fixing Day USD/CNY Central Rate Previous session 6.7892 Friday session 6.7894

Mandate and Role of the PBoC

The PBoC’s main monetary policy mandate is to preserve price stability, which includes maintaining exchange rate stability, while also fostering economic growth. In addition, the central bank has a remit to advance financial reforms, particularly in opening and developing China’s financial markets.

Ownership and Governance Structure

The People’s Bank of China is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China, meaning it is not classified as an autonomous central bank. Oversight is closely tied to the political leadership: the Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary, who is nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, exerts major influence over the PBoC’s strategic direction rather than the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both positions.

Key Monetary Policy Instruments

China’s central bank employs a wide array of tools to reach its policy objectives, differing in structure from those used in many Western economies. Its principal instruments include:

Seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR)

Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)

Foreign exchange interventions

Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)

The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) serves as the core benchmark interest rate for the Chinese financial system. Adjustments to the LPR directly affect borrowing costs on loans and mortgages as well as returns on savings, and can also influence the Chinese Renminbi’s exchange rate.

Private Banking Presence in China

Private-sector banks are permitted in China, although they represent a relatively small segment of the broader financial system. There are 19 private banks, with notable examples including digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestically funded lenders fully capitalized by private capital to participate in the state-dominated banking sector.