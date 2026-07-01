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Home » Commodities News » Corn Futures Extend Post-Report Rally on Wednesday

Corn Futures Extend Post-Report Rally on Wednesday

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Corn futures added 5 to 6 cents on Wednesday morning after posting 4 to 6 1/2 cent gains on Tuesday.
  • NASS reported U.S. corn acreage at 95.343 million acres, slightly above March intentions and pre-report expectations.
  • June 1 Grain Stocks were pegged at 5.295 billion bushels, nearly 120 mbu below estimates but still 14% higher than a year earlier.

Futures Strength Carries Over Into Midweek Trade

Corn futures were firmer on Wednesday morning, with contracts up between 5 and 6 cents. This followed a stronger close on Tuesday, when prices eased from immediate post-report highs but still ended the session 4 to 6 1/2 cents higher. The July contract finished Tuesday up 10 3/4 cents.

Overnight, 325 deliveries were reported against July futures. Open interest declined by 13,140 contracts, with the bulk of the reduction concentrated in the nearby months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price increased by 9 1/4 cents to $3.85 1/2.

U.S. Acreage and Stocks Data

Fresh acreage figures from NASS on Tuesday morning showed 95.343 million acres of corn, coming in 5,000 acres above the March intentions report. The total also exceeded market expectations that had centered on 95.1 million acres.

Grain Stocks as of June 1 were reported at 5.295 billion bushels. That total was nearly 120 mbu below pre-report estimates and fell short of the lowest trade guess of 5.3 bbu. Despite that, the stocks figure was 14% higher than the level reported a year ago.

Canadian Corn Plantings

StatsCanada data released Tuesday morning indicated that Canadian corn area for 2026 stood at 3.963 million acres. This represented a 4.8% year-over-year increase.

Price Snapshot

Contract / CashTuesday CloseChange on TuesdayCurrent Move
Jul 26 Corn$4.12 3/4up 10 3/4 centscurrently up 6 1/4 cents
Nearby Cash$3.85 1/2up 9 1/4 cents
Sep 26 Corn$4.16 3/4up 6 1/2 centscurrently up 5 1/2 cents
Dec 26 Corn$4.36up 6 centscurrently up 5 3/4 cents
New Crop Cash$3.90 1/2up 4 3/4 cents

Disclosure

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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