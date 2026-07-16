AI Infrastructure Drives Hyperscaler Spending

Key Moments

Citi projects combined 2027 capital expenditures of $801 billion for Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, with all three expected to post negative free cash flow in 2027 and 2028.

The bank now forecasts 2027 capex of $308 billion for Alphabet, $205 billion for Meta, and $288 billion for Amazon, following sizable upward revisions.

Citi has sharply increased its growth outlook for Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services, citing strong AI demand and incorporating Tensor Processing Unit revenue into its GCP model for the first time.

Capex Surge Seen Driving Negative Free Cash Flow

Investing.com — Citi is forecasting a massive ramp-up in artificial intelligence infrastructure spending at Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, estimating that the three companies together will allocate $801 billion to capital expenditures in 2027. The firm cautions that this level of investment will push each of the hyperscalers into negative free cash flow in both 2027 and 2028.

The brokerage has significantly raised its capex outlook across all three companies ahead of the Q2 2026 earnings season. Citi also anticipates that upcoming quarterly results will exceed consensus expectations on both revenue and earnings.

According to Citi, “we are materially raising CapEx projections, resulting in negative FCF in ’27E & ’28E for each” of the companies. The bank has lifted its 2027 capex estimate for Alphabet by approximately 21% to $308 billion, increased its Meta forecast by roughly 22% to $205 billion, and raised its Amazon projection by about 12% to $288 billion.

Scale of AI Buildout Highlights Capital Intensity

Citi links Meta’s higher spending profile directly to its objective of reaching approximately 14 gigawatts of compute capacity, emphasizing the substantial physical footprint of the AI infrastructure race among the largest global technology platforms.

The prospect of negative free cash flow at companies that generate hundreds of billions in annual revenue underscores how capital-intensive the AI buildout has become. Citi characterizes this not as a sign of financial strain, but as a purposeful strategy. The firm notes that “the focus remains on each company’s investments in AI compute and infrastructure given continued strong demand trends.”

Revised Cloud Growth Projections

Citi has also updated its forecasts for the cloud businesses of Alphabet and Amazon, reflecting its more constructive view on AI-driven demand.

Business / Metric Period New Citi Projection Google Cloud Platform (GCP) revenue growth Q2 2026 (Year-over-year) +68.5% Google Cloud Platform (GCP) revenue 2027 $190 billion GCP Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) revenue 2027 (included in GCP) Approximately $62 billion Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue growth Q2 2026 (Year-over-year) +32.5% Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue growth Full-year 2026 +33.5% Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue growth 2027 +40%

For Google Cloud Platform, Citi now projects +68.5% year-over-year growth in Q2 2026 and +93.5% growth to $190 billion in 2027. The bank is, for the first time, explicitly including Tensor Processing Unit sales in its GCP revenue model, embedding approximately $62 billion of TPU revenue into its 2027 estimate. Citi interprets this modeling change as evidence that Google’s custom AI chip operations have evolved into a discrete, measurable revenue stream rather than solely an internal cost item.

For Amazon Web Services (AWS), Citi expects growth of +32.5% year-over-year in Q2 2026, +33.5% for full-year 2026, and +40% in 2027. The firm attributes this acceleration to “accelerating AI adoption and more compute capacity support AWS growth,” and adds that “infrastructure investments remain a key focus” for investors ahead of the upcoming results.

Advertising and E-Commerce Trends Provide Additional Support

Beyond the cloud and capex narrative, Citi also sees incremental upside from the operating environment in advertising and e-commerce. The bank wrote that “improving online advertising and eCommerce trends — based on checks (see our Cannes and ad expert call notes) should result in better-than-expected revenue and profitability trends for 2Q and potentially 3Q guidance.”

Citi’s view is informed by channel checks at the Cannes advertising festival and a separate discussion with an advertising specialist, which suggest that the macro backdrop for digital ad spending has improved notably heading into the summer.

Investor Implications: Balancing Near-Term Beats and Long-Term Cash Burn

The intersection of potentially stronger-than-anticipated near-term earnings and sharply rising long-term capex commitments presents a complex backdrop for investors. Supportive investors can lean on Citi’s expectation of Q2 outperformance and its confidence that AI-driven demand justifies the aggressive investment cycle.

More cautious investors may focus on the implications of negative free cash flow across three of the world’s most profitable companies starting in 2027, pointing to a significant change in the financial characteristics of the hyperscaler trade.

All three companies are slated to release Q2 2026 results in the coming weeks. Citi’s analysis suggests that the quarterly numbers themselves may be relatively straightforward for the market to absorb. The more challenging discussion, and one that investors are likely to concentrate on with management teams, centers on how each company evaluates the payback period and return profile of capital programs that now reach into the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.