Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   YouTube now imposes ban on Russia-funded media worldwide

YouTube now imposes ban on Russia-funded media worldwide

March 14, 2022 11:14 am

YouTube said last week that it would impose a ban on Russian state-funded media channels globally.

Russian state media has been publishing articles and coverage that depicted Ukraine as an aggressor and a nuclear threat since before Russia’s military forces invaded the country in late February.

Previously, YouTube had blocked media channels such as RT and Sputnik for Europe-based users after Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy,” YouTube said in a statement.

”In line with that, we are also now blocking access to YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media globally, expanding from across Europe.”

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News