YouTube now imposes ban on Russia-funded media worldwide

YouTube said last week that it would impose a ban on Russian state-funded media channels globally.
Russian state media has been publishing articles and coverage that depicted Ukraine as an aggressor and a nuclear threat since before Russia’s military forces invaded the country in late February.
Previously, YouTube had blocked media channels such as RT and Sputnik for Europe-based users after Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.
“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy,” YouTube said in a statement.
”In line with that, we are also now blocking access to YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media globally, expanding from across Europe.”