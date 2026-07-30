Avery Dennison Jumps on Earnings Beat, Outlook

Key Moments
- Avery Dennison Corp shares climbed 9.5% in pre-market trading after a substantial second-quarter earnings beat.
- EPS of $2.89 exceeded the $2.47 consensus by roughly $0.42, with revenue at $2.5 billion versus expectations of $2.3 billion.
- Management issued full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $10.00–$10.30, surrounding the $10.02 analyst consensus and supporting the stock’s move toward $183.
Earnings Beat Drives Pre-Market Rally
Avery Dennison Corp shares surged 9.5% in pre-open trading after the company released second-quarter results before the market opened, significantly outpacing Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $2.89, compared with the analyst consensus of $2.47, representing a surprise of approximately $0.42 per share.
Revenue also came in ahead of expectations, reaching $2.5 billion versus the $2.3 billion anticipated by analysts. The combination of the earnings and revenue beats triggered a sharp positive reaction in the stock ahead of the regular session.
Context: Expectations Were Muted Going In
Heading into the release, sentiment around the quarter had been cautious. Analysts had projected a negative earnings surprise, and the stock had been trading below its 52-week peak of $199.54. The shares had previously closed at $167.14, setting the stage for a notable move if results came in better than feared.
Guidance Underscores Confidence in Business Segments
Alongside the quarterly results, management provided full-year 2026 EPS guidance in a range of $10.00–$10.30. This outlook brackets the analyst consensus estimate of $10.02 and signals management’s confidence in the company’s trajectory.
The guidance reflects expectations for continued progress across Avery Dennison’s Materials Group and Solutions Group, including its rapidly expanding RFID and smart-label operations.
Market Backdrop Supports Risk Appetite
The move in Avery Dennison also came against a constructive broader market backdrop. On the day, the S&P 500 was up 0.75%, the Dow Jones was higher by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq was stronger by 1.5%, providing a supportive environment for equities and risk assets in general.
No significant competitor-specific developments were identified as contributing to the price action, indicating that the rally in Avery Dennison is being driven by company-specific factors rather than a broader sector move.
Stock Performance and Key Metrics
The combination of the clear earnings and revenue outperformance, forward guidance that met or exceeded expectations, and a favorable macro tone helped fuel one of Avery Dennison’s strongest single-session advances in recent periods. The stock was lifted toward the $183 area, narrowing the distance to its 52-week high.
|Metric
|Reported
|Consensus / Prior
|Q2 EPS
|$2.89
|$2.47
|Q2 Revenue
|$2.5 billion
|$2.3 billion
|EPS Surprise
|~$0.42 per share
|–
|2026 EPS Guidance
|$10.00–$10.30
|$10.02 (consensus)
|Prior Close
|$167.14
|–
|52-week High
|$199.54
|–
|Indicated Share Level in Rally
|~$183
|–
|S&P 500 Move
|0.75%
|–
|Dow Jones Move
|0.6%
|–
|Nasdaq Move
|1.5%
|–