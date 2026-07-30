Avery Dennison Jumps on Earnings Beat, Outlook

Key Moments

Avery Dennison Corp shares climbed 9.5% in pre-market trading after a substantial second-quarter earnings beat.

EPS of $2.89 exceeded the $2.47 consensus by roughly $0.42, with revenue at $2.5 billion versus expectations of $2.3 billion.

Management issued full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $10.00–$10.30, surrounding the $10.02 analyst consensus and supporting the stock’s move toward $183.

Earnings Beat Drives Pre-Market Rally

Avery Dennison Corp shares surged 9.5% in pre-open trading after the company released second-quarter results before the market opened, significantly outpacing Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $2.89, compared with the analyst consensus of $2.47, representing a surprise of approximately $0.42 per share.

Revenue also came in ahead of expectations, reaching $2.5 billion versus the $2.3 billion anticipated by analysts. The combination of the earnings and revenue beats triggered a sharp positive reaction in the stock ahead of the regular session.

Context: Expectations Were Muted Going In

Heading into the release, sentiment around the quarter had been cautious. Analysts had projected a negative earnings surprise, and the stock had been trading below its 52-week peak of $199.54. The shares had previously closed at $167.14, setting the stage for a notable move if results came in better than feared.

Guidance Underscores Confidence in Business Segments

Alongside the quarterly results, management provided full-year 2026 EPS guidance in a range of $10.00–$10.30. This outlook brackets the analyst consensus estimate of $10.02 and signals management’s confidence in the company’s trajectory.

The guidance reflects expectations for continued progress across Avery Dennison’s Materials Group and Solutions Group, including its rapidly expanding RFID and smart-label operations.

Market Backdrop Supports Risk Appetite

The move in Avery Dennison also came against a constructive broader market backdrop. On the day, the S&P 500 was up 0.75%, the Dow Jones was higher by 0.6%, and the Nasdaq was stronger by 1.5%, providing a supportive environment for equities and risk assets in general.

No significant competitor-specific developments were identified as contributing to the price action, indicating that the rally in Avery Dennison is being driven by company-specific factors rather than a broader sector move.

Stock Performance and Key Metrics

The combination of the clear earnings and revenue outperformance, forward guidance that met or exceeded expectations, and a favorable macro tone helped fuel one of Avery Dennison’s strongest single-session advances in recent periods. The stock was lifted toward the $183 area, narrowing the distance to its 52-week high.