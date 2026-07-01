General Mills Beats Forecasts as At-Home Dining Rises

Key Moments

General Mills reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 95 cents per share, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 80 cents per share.

Quarterly sales came in at $4.61 billion for the period ended May 31, slightly ahead of the $4.60 billion analysts had projected.

The stock, down 25% so far in 2026, rose 3% in premarket trading following the earnings release.

Consumer Shift to At-Home Meals Supports Performance

General Mills reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, as more consumers opted to eat at home instead of dining out. This shift in behavior boosted demand for the company’s pantry staples and breakfast cereals, including its Cheerios brand.

Pressure from still-elevated inflation and higher living costs has pushed budget-conscious shoppers toward more economical meal choices, aiding packaged food producers such as General Mills.

Earnings and Revenue Outpace Analyst Projections

On an adjusted basis, General Mills posted quarterly earnings of 95 cents per share. That result surpassed the average analyst expectation of 80 cents per share, based on data compiled by LSEG.

Net sales for the quarter ended May 31 totaled $4.61 billion, narrowly topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion.

Metric Reported Analyst Estimate (LSEG) Adjusted EPS $0.95 $0.80 Quarterly Sales $4.61 billion $4.60 billion

Market Reaction

General Mills shares, which have fallen 25% so far in 2026, rose 3% in premarket trading after the company released its fourth-quarter results.