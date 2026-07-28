Copper Rally Extends as Supply Tightness Supports Prices

Key Moments

Copper has extended its July advance, supported by improving market sentiment as Middle East tensions ease.

They maintain a constructive view on copper, citing tight supply conditions and potential support from continued Chinese demand.

Market Overview

ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note that copper prices have continued to build on their July gains as an improvement in broader risk sentiment follows easing tensions in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, they highlight that the fundamental picture in the physical market remains a key driver of the metal’s performance.

Drivers of Copper Strength

According to the strategists, the copper market is underpinned by tight physical conditions, with inventories described as low. At the same time, strong Chinese appetite for imported copper is helping to sustain elevated premiums, reinforcing the supportive demand backdrop.

They also flag that uncertainty related to possible US copper import tariffs is contributing additional support to market pricing.

Factor Impact on Copper Market Easing Middle East tensions Improves broader market sentiment, aiding copper’s July advance Tight physical conditions and low inventories Support prices and reinforce a constructive supply backdrop Chinese demand for imported copper Keeps premiums elevated and underpins demand Uncertainty over potential US copper import tariffs Provides additional support amid policy-related risk

Strategists’ Outlook

The ING team underscores that they remain positive on the metal’s prospects as long as these supply and demand dynamics persist. They state that tight supply, low inventory levels, and resilient Chinese demand are likely to continue to provide a constructive backdrop for copper prices.

“In base metals, copper also pushed higher, extending its strong July performance as easing Middle East tensions lifted broader market sentiment.”

“The market continues to be supported by tight physical conditions, with inventories remaining low and Chinese demand for imported copper keeping premiums elevated.”

“Ongoing uncertainty over potential US copper import tariffs is also providing additional support to the market.”

“We remain constructive on copper, with tight supply conditions and low inventories likely to keep prices well supported, particularly if demand in China continues to hold up.”