Aussie Dollar Pulls Back as Ceasefire, Inflation Risks

Key Moments

AUD/USD pulled back to 0.7040 after hitting a session high near 0.7085.

The Australian Dollar has gained more than 2% this week.

Australian inflation rose 1.3% in March, lifting the annual rate to 4.3%.

Ceasefire Optimism Lifts AUD, Then Pullback Follows

The Australian Dollar rose for a third straight session on Wednesday. It gained support from improved risk sentiment after news of an Iran ceasefire. However, AUD/USD later pulled back from 0.7084 to near 0.7040.

Overall, the Aussie is still up more than 2% this week. Even so, traders are now reassessing the strength of the ceasefire and its wider impact on markets.

US-Iran Deal Boosts Risk Appetite

Risk-sensitive assets rallied during the Asian session. This move followed reports that the US and Iran agreed to pause hostilities for two weeks. As a result, the US Dollar weakened and oil prices dropped.

Still, the situation remains fragile. Iran signaled it is ready to respond if needed. However, markets remain cautiously optimistic. Planned talks in Islamabad on Friday could support further de-escalation.

Inflation Surprise Raises RBA Concerns

At the same time, Australian inflation data surprised to the upside. The TM-MI Inflation Gauge jumped 1.3% in March after a 0.2% drop in February.

On an annual basis, inflation rose to 4.3%, the highest in over two years. As a result, concerns about stagflation are growing. This creates a challenge for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Indicator Period Value Previous Comment AUD/USD Current 0.7040 0.7085 high Pullback after rally Inflation (m/m) March 1.3% -0.2% Record monthly rise Inflation (y/y) March 4.3% – Highest in 2+ years

Fed Signals and CPI Data in Focus

Meanwhile, attention shifts to the US. Investors are watching the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes for policy clues.

Next, markets will focus on Friday’s CPI report. This data may show the early inflation impact of the conflict. Together, these events could drive the US Dollar and AUD/USD.

Understanding Risk Sentiment

Risk-On vs Risk-Off

Risk sentiment shows how willing investors are to take risk. In a risk-on market, investors buy higher-risk assets. In contrast, in a risk-off market, they move to safer assets.

Key Assets to Watch

During risk-on periods, stocks and most commodities rise. Commodity-linked currencies also gain. In contrast, during risk-off phases, bonds, gold, and safe-haven currencies move higher.

Risk-On Currencies

Currencies like AUD, CAD, and NZD often rise in risk-on markets. This happens because their economies rely on commodities. When growth expectations rise, demand for these currencies increases.

Risk-Off Currencies

In risk-off conditions, USD, JPY, and CHF tend to gain. The Dollar benefits from its reserve status. Meanwhile, the Yen and Swiss Franc attract flows due to their perceived safety.