Rupiah Slides on Sudden BI Leadership Shake-Up

Key Moments

USD/IDR trades near 18,050 in Asian hours as the Rupiah weakens after Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns unexpectedly.

Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti takes over as interim governor. Warjiyo said he resigned for personal reasons.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady on Wednesday, though some traders still see a surprise move as possible.

Rupiah Under Pressure After Governor’s Surprise Exit

USD/IDR climbed and reversed its previous session losses, trading near 18,050 during Monday’s Asian session. The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) faced renewed selling pressure after Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo resigned unexpectedly. The move raised concerns about central bank stability and policy direction.

Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti has taken over as interim governor. She said Warjiyo left for personal reasons, helping maintain some continuity at the central bank. However, investors remain cautious after the sudden leadership change.

Market Impact Overview

Instrument Move / Level Driver USD/IDR Near 18,050 Rupiah weakness after BI leadership change US Dollar (broad) Falling sharply Lower US-Iran geopolitical tensions

Dollar Gains Against Rupiah but Faces Wider Headwinds

Bank Indonesia’s leadership change has supported USD/IDR, but broader US Dollar weakness could limit further gains. The greenback has declined as geopolitical risks eased after the United States and Iran paused military activity over the weekend. The shift reduced demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

However, investors remain alert to possible supply disruptions. Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi facilities near the Red Sea. This risk continues to support some defensive market positioning.

US-Iran Tensions and Defense Constraints

The United States stopped further strikes amid concerns over shrinking interceptor supplies and fewer viable targets in Iran. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly warned President Trump that a longer campaign could place pressure on key weapons reserves.

Fed Policy Expectations and Upcoming Data

Interest rate markets expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep rates unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting. Traders then expect possible rate increases in September. Still, some investors remain positioned for an unexpected policy shift this week.

Markets will also watch upcoming US economic data and corporate results. Key releases include advance Q2 GDP figures, PCE inflation data, and earnings from major US companies. These updates could shape growth expectations and the Fed’s policy outlook.

Understanding Risk Sentiment in Markets

Financial markets often use the terms “risk-on” and “risk-off” to describe investor confidence. In a “risk-on” environment, investors accept more risk and buy assets linked to stronger growth. In a “risk-off” environment, they become more cautious and prefer safer assets with more stable returns.

Assets That Reflect Shifts in Risk Appetite

During “risk-on” periods, equity markets usually rise. Most commodities, except Gold, also tend to benefit from stronger growth expectations. Commodity-linked currencies often gain, while cryptocurrencies may also attract buying interest.

When sentiment turns “risk-off”, government bonds from major economies usually strengthen. Gold becomes more attractive, while safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and US Dollar often gain.

Risk-On and Risk-Off Currencies

In “risk-on” markets, currencies such as the Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), and New Zealand Dollar (NZD) often strengthen. Commodity-linked currencies benefit when investors expect stronger demand for raw materials.

During “risk-off” periods, the US Dollar (USD), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Swiss Franc (CHF) usually perform well. The Dollar benefits from its reserve currency status and demand for US government debt. The Yen gains from domestic ownership of Japanese bonds, while the Swiss Franc benefits from Switzerland’s reputation for financial stability.