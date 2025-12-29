Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Major Currencies Hold Range as Year-End Trading Thins; Won Extends Government-Backed Rally

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Most major FX pairs were little changed in thin year-end trading, while the U.S. Dollar Index stayed flat at 05:23 ET (10:23 GMT).
  • Meanwhile, expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep easing policy in 2026 continued to weigh on the dollar.
  • At the same time, the South Korean won extended last week’s rally, with USD/KRW down 0.5% near a two-month low after government support.

Fed Expectations Anchor Major FX Pairs

Most major currency pairs traded in narrow ranges on Monday. Light year-end activity kept volumes low and limited price moves.

At 05:23 ET (10:23 GMT), the U.S. Dollar Index was flat on the day. The index tracks the dollar against a basket of major currencies.

Meanwhile, expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue easing policy in 2026 helped support major currencies. The outlook followed the Fed’s latest rate cut.

As a result, narrowing interest rate gaps have pressured the dollar in recent weeks. This trend has also supported emerging market and higher-yielding Asian currencies.

Investors remained focused on the Fed’s outlook for the coming year. Futures markets still price in additional rate cuts as growth slows and inflation cools.

Spot Moves in Key Pairs

Currency PairMove on the DayComment
U.S. Dollar IndexFlatUnchanged at 05:23 ET (10:23 GMT)
USD/JPY-0.2%Japanese yen edged higher
EUR/USD+0.1%Euro posted a modest gain
USD/KRW-0.5%Near a two-month low after last week’s 2.5% drop

South Korean Won Outperforms on Policy Support

The South Korean won stood out as a top performer on Monday. It extended last week’s sharp gains after government action.

USD/KRW traded 0.5% lower and hovered near a two-month low. The pair fell 2.5% over the previous week.

Importantly, the government signaled it would act against excessive volatility. This stance helped rebuild confidence after months of pressure on the currency.

In addition, media reports said the National Pension Fund began a new round of FX hedging. That move added further support to the won.

