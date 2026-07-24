NZD Holds Modest Gains as Strong Dollar Limits Upside

Key Moments

NZD/USD edged higher off a one-and-a-half-week low near 0.5760 but stayed capped below 0.5800 amid persistent US Dollar strength.

Energy-related inflation concerns, driven by supply disruptions and higher crude prices, reinforced expectations for a Fed rate hike by year-end.

Stronger New Zealand inflation data supported RBNZ rate-hike expectations, while markets awaited US flash PMIs and next week’s FOMC meeting.

NZD/USD Rebounds But Struggles to Extend Recovery

The NZD/USD pair attracted fresh buying interest during the Asian session on Friday, lifting the pair away from the one-and-a-half-week low around the 0.5760 area reached the previous day. Despite this improvement, the move higher lacked conviction, with spot prices unable to break above the 0.5800 level as the broader backdrop remained supportive of the US Dollar.

The underlying bid for the Greenback continued to act as a headwind for the New Zealand Dollar, limiting attempts to stage a more pronounced rebound in the NZD/USD pair.

Geopolitics and Fed Expectations Support the Dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the USD against a basket of major currencies, hovered close to its highest reading since June 26. The firm tone was underpinned by elevated geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, as well as expectations for a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

The US military reported on Thursday that it had completed another series of strikes against Iran, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations. At the same time, Iran and its allies were said to be carrying out retaliatory attacks against US-linked military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Energy Supply Risks Stoke Inflation Concerns

Additional tension emerged after Iran-aligned Houthi forces targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, describing the strikes as part of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia. This development came alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying worries over supply disruptions.

These factors pushed crude oil prices to a new high since June 11. Rising energy prices fueled concerns about inflation and strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve could raise borrowing costs by the end of this year. The resulting support for the US Dollar helped contain gains in NZD/USD.

Tariffs Weigh on Risk Sentiment, Aid Safe-Haven Dollar

Risk appetite was further pressured after US President Donald Trump introduced broad new tariffs of between 10% and 12.5% on 60 of the country’s major trading partners. The measures covered 99.4% of US imports and raised the prospect of a renewed global trade war.

This environment dampened interest in risk-sensitive assets and added to demand for the safe-haven US Dollar. Even so, market participants appeared reluctant to significantly increase long USD positions, preferring to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week’s closely watched FOMC policy decision.

RBNZ Expectations Offer Some Support for NZD

On the New Zealand side, stronger-than-anticipated domestic inflation figures reinforced the view that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will deliver an additional rate hike at its September meeting. This backdrop lent some support to the New Zealand Dollar and helped limit downside in NZD/USD.

Traders turned their attention to upcoming US flash PMI releases for further direction. Despite the intraday bounce, the pair appeared on track to post substantial weekly losses for the first time in four weeks, leaving price action heavily influenced by broader US Dollar dynamics.

New Zealand Dollar Performance Against Majors

The table below presents the percentage change of the New Zealand Dollar relative to major currencies today. The New Zealand Dollar showed its strongest performance against the Swiss Franc.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% 0.03% -0.02% -0.03% -0.06% -0.07% 0.06% EUR 0.07% 0.05% 0.00% -0.01% -0.05% -0.07% 0.07% GBP -0.03% -0.05% -0.04% -0.07% -0.09% -0.10% 0.01% JPY 0.02% 0.00% 0.04% -0.00% -0.05% -0.05% 0.06% CAD 0.03% 0.01% 0.07% 0.00% -0.05% -0.06% 0.07% AUD 0.06% 0.05% 0.09% 0.05% 0.05% -0.00% 0.10% NZD 0.07% 0.07% 0.10% 0.05% 0.06% 0.00% 0.11% CHF -0.06% -0.07% -0.01% -0.06% -0.07% -0.10% -0.11%

The heat map indicates percentage moves of major currencies against each other. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column and the quote currency along the top row. For instance, selecting the New Zealand Dollar as the base currency and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for NZD (base)/USD (quote).