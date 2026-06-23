Accenture Shares Rebound as Company Ramps Up 2026 Buybacks

Key Moments

Accenture shares rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company boosted its fiscal 2026 repurchase plan to $7.5 billion.

The expanded buyback marks a 62% increase from the prior year’s repurchase level, with all purchases expected to be completed by August 31, 2026.

The move follows a sharp post-earnings selloff that drove the stock to a 52-week low of $118.15 amid weaker bookings and a reduced revenue outlook.

Expanded Share Repurchase Plan Lifts Sentiment

Accenture stock advanced 1.7% in pre-open trading after the company announced a sizable expansion of its fiscal 2026 share repurchase program. The firm is adding $2 billion to its existing plan, bringing total planned buybacks for the year to $7.5 billion, which represents a 62% increase compared with the previous year’s repurchase activity.

The company detailed the update in an announcement issued before the opening bell on June 23, 2026. Accenture stated that all repurchases will be carried out under its existing Board authorization and completed by August 31, 2026. The new $2 billion allocation is in addition to the $300 million already designated for the current quarter, lifting expected share repurchases in the fourth quarter to $2.3 billion.

Management Targets Perceived Valuation Gap

Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet directly addressed the company’s equity valuation in connection with the repurchase decision, underscoring management’s conviction in Accenture’s strategic positioning and underlying performance.

She stated that “Accenture is at the center of AI-driven reinvention, and we do not believe our current share price reflects that position or the strength of our business fundamentals.”

Response to Recent Selloff and Analyst Concerns

The buyback increase follows what was described as a historic decline in Accenture shares last week, when the stock fell to a new 52-week low of $118.15. Several Wall Street firms reacted to the company’s latest quarterly results and outlook with more cautious stances.

TD Cowen downgraded the stock to Hold and cut its price target to $150, while Truist also reduced its target to $150. These moves were tied to weak third-quarter bookings, a lowered full-year revenue forecast, and an approximately $100 million revenue headwind associated with conflict in the Middle East.

Market and Sector Backdrop

The broader equity environment presented a challenging setting. On the day of the announcement, the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and the NASDAQ declined 1.3%, highlighting pressure across technology and IT services stocks.

Accenture’s sector peers have also been under strain since the company reported its third-quarter results. Firms such as EPAM Systems and Cognizant have been pulled into the same downdraft, as investor worries about AI-related disruption swept through the IT consulting space following Accenture’s guidance reduction.

Investor Takeaways and Market Reaction

The pre-market rebound in Accenture shares reflects what appeared to be a shift in sentiment tied to the enlarged buyback program. The decision to commit $7.5 billion to repurchases at current price levels signaled to investors that management views the recent post-earnings selloff as potentially excessive, even as macroeconomic and sector-specific challenges remain.