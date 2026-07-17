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Home » Stock Market News » Netflix Slides as Cautious Outlook Weighs on Growth

Netflix Slides as Cautious Outlook Weighs on Growth

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Netflix shares fell 9.2% in premarket trading after the company issued another weaker-than-expected earnings forecast.
  • The company projected quarterly earnings per share and revenue below analyst expectations for a second consecutive quarter, prompting at least 11 price target cuts.
  • Netflix plans to reduce the frequency of its viewing-hours report to once a year starting January 2027, after halting quarterly subscriber disclosures in 2025.

Shares Sink After Soft Outlook

On July 17, Netflix’s stock dropped 9.2% in premarket trading on Friday after the streaming company issued another earnings forecast that came in weaker than analysts had expected, intensifying concerns about its ability to maintain growth momentum.

The stock has fallen more than 44% since reaching its all-time high in June 2025, reflecting mounting investor unease about the company’s growth trajectory and competitive positioning.

Shift Beyond Subscriptions Faces Stiff Competition

Netflix has broadened its business beyond a purely subscription-based model, leaning more on advertising, live programming, and price increases to drive higher revenue per user. Despite these initiatives, the company remains in a fierce contest for audience attention with traditional media players such as Walt Disney and social media platforms like YouTube.

“The story lacks excitement,” said Jeffrey Wlodarczak, analyst at Pivotal Research Group.

Subscriber Growth Under Pressure

Wlodarczak noted that subscriber expansion remains a core pillar of Netflix’s business. He added that younger viewers are increasingly opting for free social media platforms instead of long-form streaming content.

“We believe this will result in slower subscriber growth and attempts by the company to offset this via more aggressive price increases and investment in content.”

Forecast Misses and Analyst Revisions

On Thursday, Netflix projected quarterly earnings per share and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates for the second straight quarter. Following the guidance, at least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock.

Transparency and Reporting Changes

The company plans to scale back its viewing-hours report, which it currently releases twice a year, to an annual publication starting in January 2027. This follows its earlier decision in 2025 to stop releasing quarterly subscriber figures.

Content Concerns and Bearish Sentiment

Jefferies analysts said that the first half of 2026 did little to counter negative sentiment around the stock. They also pointed out that the content lineup for the second half of the year is weaker than it was a year earlier, which they said is reinforcing the bearish outlook.

Valuation Versus Traditional Media Peers

Despite the recent selloff, Netflix continues to trade at a premium to key media rivals on a forward earnings basis.

CompanyForward P/E (12-month)
Netflix19.92
Walt Disney13.54
Comcast6.57

Netflix’s 19.92 multiple of 12-month forward profit estimates compares with 13.54 for Walt Disney and 6.57 for Comcast, underscoring that the market is still assigning a higher valuation to the streaming platform despite rising doubts about its future growth path.

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