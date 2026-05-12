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Home » Stock Market News » Affirm Expands Google BNPL Deal for AI Checkout Push

Affirm Expands Google BNPL Deal for AI Checkout Push

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares increased 2% after announcing a broader integration with Google.
  • Affirm’s buy now, pay later option is being embedded into Google Search, including AI Mode, and the Gemini app via Google Pay.
  • The rollout is scheduled to start in the coming weeks, with each transaction assessed individually and terms shown upfront.

Google Pay Integration Boosts Affirm Shares

Investing.com — Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) rose 2% after the company unveiled an expanded collaboration with Google that will bring its buy now, pay later offering into more of Google’s consumer-facing products.

Under the updated agreement, Affirm’s installment payment functionality will be integrated into Google Search, including AI Mode, and the Gemini app through Google Pay.

How the New Checkout Experience Works

With the new integration, shoppers using Google Pay will be able to choose Affirm as a payment method at checkout. After selecting Affirm, customers will undergo a real-time eligibility review and, if approved, can pick a payment schedule before finalizing their purchase.

The company stated that each purchase will be reviewed on a per-transaction basis. Customers will see key loan details before committing, including the total cost, payment timetable, and final payment date.

FeatureDetails
PlatformsGoogle Search (including AI Mode) and Gemini app via Google Pay
Payment FlowSelect Affirm in Google Pay, undergo real-time eligibility check, then choose a payment plan
DisclosureFull cost, payment schedule, and end date displayed before completion
TimingRollout set to begin in the coming weeks

AI-Powered Shopping and BNPL Standards

The launch is expected to commence in the coming weeks, bringing Affirm’s installment products into Google’s AI-enhanced shopping journeys. The initiative is designed to offer flexible payment options as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in how consumers find and buy products online.

Affirm has also built an initial version of buy now, pay later extensions for the Universal Commerce Protocol, described as an open standard for agentic commerce. The company is currently hosting this extension on its own site to collect user feedback.

Affirm Across the Google Ecosystem

Through this expanded relationship, Google Pay users will gain access to Affirm’s installment plans across multiple touchpoints within Google’s ecosystem, including wallets, web browsers, and AI-driven shopping tools.

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