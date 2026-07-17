Intuitive Surgical Falls as Growth Concerns Rise

Key Moments

Intuitive Surgical stock fell 9.5% in pre-market trading to $364.27 following a Q2 2026 earnings beat.

U.S. da Vinci procedure growth slowed to 12% in Q2 from 14% in Q1, raising concern among investors.

Stifel cut its price target on Intuitive Surgical to $550 from $670, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Market Reaction to Q2 2026 Results

Investing.com – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) dropped 9.5% in pre-open trading to $364.27 after the company reported Q2 2026 results that topped Wall Street estimates but disappointed investors focused on the trajectory of its core growth drivers. The stock’s decline began in after-hours trading and continued into Friday’s pre-market session.

For the quarter, Intuitive Surgical reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion. Both figures came in ahead of analyst expectations of $2.51 per share and $2.82 billion in revenue. Despite the beat on both the top and bottom lines, the market response was negative as attention shifted to a slowdown in the company’s most closely watched metric.

Deceleration in U.S. da Vinci Procedure Growth

The key issue for investors was a moderation in U.S. da Vinci procedure volumes. Growth in U.S. da Vinci procedures slowed to 12% in Q2, compared with 14% in Q1. Management linked the deceleration to the expiration of ACA enhanced-premium subsidies and weakness in deferrable procedures.

On the earnings call, CEO Dave Rosa highlighted that discussions with customers indicated that shifts in patient coverage and premium structures were influencing when patients decide to seek care. The CFO pointed to a “modest adverse impact” from changes to ACA subsidies.

Intuitive Surgical reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook for da Vinci procedure growth at 13.5%-15.5% and indicated expectations closer to the midpoint of that range. Investors interpreted this stance as cautious, contributing to the negative sentiment around the stock.

Guidance and Analyst Response

The company’s decision to leave its full-year procedure growth forecast unchanged, while guiding toward the midpoint, was viewed as conservative given the slower U.S. procedure trends. This reinforced concerns that the recent deceleration could persist.

In response to the update, Stifel reduced its price target on Intuitive Surgical shares to $550 from $670 but retained a Buy rating. The firm cited the softening U.S. procedure environment as a primary factor behind the target cut.

Metric Q2 2026 Result Analyst Expectation Adjusted EPS $2.80 $2.51 Revenue $2.89 billion $2.82 billion U.S. da Vinci procedure growth 12% Not specified

Broader Market Backdrop and Valuation Pressures

The wider equity market did little to support sentiment around Intuitive Surgical. The Nasdaq declined 2.0% and the S&P 500 fell 1.0%, as high-multiple growth stocks came under renewed pressure amid concerns that AI infrastructure spending could be displacing traditional enterprise technology investment.

Intuitive Surgical’s valuation magnified the downside reaction. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple near 49x, a level that is significantly higher than many medtech peers. That premium left the shares especially sensitive to any perceived disappointment on guidance or growth momentum.

Competitive Landscape Adds to Investor Concerns

Competitive dynamics in robotic surgery also weighed on sentiment. Medtronic’s Hugo system has now been commercially launched in the U.S., and Johnson & Johnson’s Ottava platform is progressing toward FDA authorization. These developments have increased investor anxiety over the durability of Intuitive Surgical’s near-monopoly position in the space.

Shares Slide Toward 52-Week Lows

Multiple factors converged to pressure Intuitive Surgical’s stock in pre-market trading. A “sell the news” reaction to an earnings beat, the slowest U.S. procedure growth in three years, unchanged and perceived-cautious full-year guidance, a risk-off tone in the broader market, and ongoing worries about competitive threats and an elevated valuation all contributed to the move.

As a result, the shares fell sharply toward the lower end of their 52-week range, breaking below the prior 52-week low of $378.50.