Germany’s GDP shrinks 0.1% in third quarter

Germany’s economy shrank marginally by 0.1% in the third quarter of the year compared to Q2, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday.

The figure confirmed a preliminary GDP estimate released in late October. It also reversed a 0.1% growth registered in Q2.

Private consumer spending dropped 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in Q3, following a 0.2% growth in Q2, mostly due to the impact of rising interest rates and persistently high inflation.

Conversely, fixed investment grew 0.6% quarter-on-quarter in Q3, following a 0.3% drop in Q2, driven by rising investment in both equipment and construction.

Public spending also expanded, by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in Q3, while snapping a string of four quarters of contraction.

In annual terms, Germany’s economy shrank at a final rate of 0.4% in Q3, after a 0.1% growth in the prior three-month period.

“After the weak economic development seen in the first half of 2023, the German economy began the second half of the year with a slight drop in performance,” Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

