EUR/JPY Stays Firm as ECB Counters Yen Gains

Key Moments

EUR/JPY has been consolidating just below one-month highs at 186.00 after advancing about 0.8% so far this week.

Hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials have supported the Euro despite weaker Eurozone industrial production data in May.

The Japanese Yen has remained under pressure following doubts about the timing and specifics of Tokyo’s plan to repatriate Government Pension Investment Fund assets.

Euro Maintains Upper Hand Against Yen

The Euro (EUR) has been trading largely unchanged on Thursday, hovering just under the one-month high at 186.00 against the Japanese Yen (JPY), after climbing roughly 0.8% this week. The EUR/JPY cross has stayed above previous resistance levels at 182.80, consolidating its recent advance over the past three sessions.

Gains in the pair have been bolstered by cautious sentiment around Tokyo’s proposed repatriation of pension fund investments and by firm, hawkish rhetoric from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers. These factors have combined to underpin demand for the Euro relative to the Yen.

Risk-Off Backdrop and Oil Price Surge

Although the Japanese currency has shown some renewed strength on Thursday, the Euro has been more resilient amid a risk-off environment. Market participants have remained wary amid the resumption of hostilities in Iran and a 15% jump in Oil prices, a development that poses potential challenges for both the Eurozone and Japanese economies.

ECB’s Hawkish Tone Supports Euro

Recent European data have not been particularly favorable for the single currency, with Industrial Production in May contracting against expectations. Nonetheless, ECB officials have continued to project a hawkish stance, sustaining expectations that interest rates could be raised later this year and thereby providing support to the Euro.

The Austrian Central Bank Governor and ECB board member Marin Kocher stated on Wednesday that he does not currently see second-round inflationary effects, but emphasized that the institution is “ready to act” if needed. Later the same day, Bundesbank President and ECB member Joachim Nagel reaffirmed that, from a monetary policy perspective, it remains appropriate to “act decisively” if circumstances require.

Uncertainty Around Japanese Pension Flows Weighs on Yen

The Yen has remained fragile this week following a Reuters report indicating that the Japanese Government does not yet have a specific plan to bring back investments from the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). The Finance Ministry’s announcement of this initiative last week initially provided near-term support for the Yen.

However, as market participants have come to realize that implementing such measures could take months, if not years, investors have gradually returned to JPY-selling strategies. The absence of a concrete timeline or detailed roadmap has undermined the initial positive reaction in the currency.