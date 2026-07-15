BlackRock Shares Jump After Crushing Quarterly Expectations

Key Moments

BlackRock stock climbed 3.9% in pre-open trading after releasing second-quarter results that exceeded forecasts on all major financial metrics.

Assets under management rose to a record $15.34 trillion in Q2 2026, supported by $192 billion in net client inflows.

Adjusted EPS reached $13.91 versus a consensus of approximately $12.57, while revenue increased 31% year over year to $7.08 billion, topping expectations of roughly $6.72 billion.

Robust Earnings Drive Pre-Market Rally

Investing.com — BlackRock stock advanced 3.9% in pre-market trading after the asset management leader released second-quarter results that substantially outpaced analyst projections across all key financial measures.

Adjusted earnings per share were reported at $13.91, well above the Street consensus estimate of approximately $12.57. Quarterly revenue reached $7.08 billion, compared with roughly $6.72 billion expected by analysts, marking a 31% increase from the same quarter a year earlier.

Record AUM and Strong Inflows

The standout milestone in the report was BlackRock’s assets under management, which surpassed $15 trillion for the first time. AUM climbed to $15.34 trillion in Q2 2026, up from $12.53 trillion in the corresponding period of the prior year and from $13.89 trillion at the end of Q1 2026.

This record level of AUM was supported by $192 billion in net client inflows during the quarter. Investors directed substantial capital to the firm’s ETF platform and actively managed offerings, with the actively managed strategies alone drawing $53 billion on a net basis.

Metric Q2 2026 Expectation / Prior Period Adjusted EPS $13.91 ~$12.57 consensus Revenue $7.08 billion ~$6.72 billion consensus; 31% year-over-year growth Assets Under Management (AUM) $15.34 trillion $12.53 trillion a year earlier; $13.89 trillion at end of Q1 2026 Net Client Inflows $192 billion Quarterly figure Net Inflows into Actively Managed Strategies $53 billion Included within total net inflows

Analyst Sentiment and Market Context

In the days leading up to the earnings release, several analysts had already raised their price targets on BlackRock, trading under the symbol BLK, signaling rising optimism prior to the results. Among those making upgrades were Keefe Bruyette and Evercore ISI.

The broader market backdrop was mildly supportive, with U.S. stock index futures trading higher in pre-market action as participants evaluated a series of corporate earnings reports and awaited Producer Price Index data. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq gained 0.5%. However, these index moves were modest compared with the sharp advance in BLK shares, highlighting that the reaction was driven primarily by company-specific developments rather than broader macroeconomic forces.

Implications for BlackRock’s Market Position

The combination of record AUM, a sizable earnings beat, accelerating net inflows, and revenue growth that significantly exceeded expectations produced a strong positive response in BlackRock’s stock before the opening bell. The performance reinforced the firm’s position as a leading player in global asset management.