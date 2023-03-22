The Play version of PDD Holdings Inc’s Pinduoduo application has been suspended by Alphabet Inc’s Google due to security concerns, after malware issues were discovered on versions of the app outside Google’s app store, the tech giant said this week.

Google Play Protect scans Android-based devices with Google Play Services for applications that could potentially harm the devices and works to prevent the installation of such apps.

“Google Play has informed us this morning that Pinduoduo App has been temporarily suspended as the current version is not compliant with Google’s Policy, but has not shared more details,” a spokesperson for China’s Pinduoduo was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The person also said Google Play had suspended several other apps, but did not provide more details.

