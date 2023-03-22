Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

The Pinduoduo app get suspended by Google over security concerns

March 22, 2023 10:06 am

The Play version of PDD Holdings Inc’s Pinduoduo application has been suspended by Alphabet Inc’s Google due to security concerns, after malware issues were discovered on versions of the app outside Google’s app store, the tech giant said this week.

Google Play Protect scans Android-based devices with Google Play Services for applications that could potentially harm the devices and works to prevent the installation of such apps.

“Google Play has informed us this morning that Pinduoduo App has been temporarily suspended as the current version is not compliant with Google’s Policy, but has not shared more details,” a spokesperson for China’s Pinduoduo was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The person also said Google Play had suspended several other apps, but did not provide more details.

The shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) closed 3.84% ($3.91) higher at $105.84 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, with the tech company’s total market cap now standing at $1.35 trillion.

The shares of Alphabet Inc went down 38.67% in 2022, compared with a 19.44% loss for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The shares have surged 19.28% so far this year.

