USD/CHF in Tight Range as Geopolitics, SNB Matter

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades in a narrow band around 0.7900 during the European session, with price action largely sideways.

Market participants monitor Iran’s response to US President Donald Trump’s 15-point proposal aimed at curbing nuclear activity.

The Swiss National Bank signals its readiness to act against pronounced Swiss Franc strength, reinforcing a supportive backdrop for USD/CHF.

USD/CHF Steadies Near 0.7900 as Markets Await Iran’s Response

USD/CHF is fluctuating in a confined range around 0.7900 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair is showing limited volatility as the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways and investors await Iran’s reaction to United States (US) President Donald Trump’s 15-point settlement initiative.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies – is flat around 99.20, underscoring the lack of directional momentum in the broader USD complex.

Geopolitical Backdrop: Trump’s 15-Point Plan and Iran’s Stance

Late on Tuesday, US President Trump put forward a month-long ceasefire plan with Iran, accompanied by a 15-point proposal that seeks to restrict the country from pursuing nuclear ambitions and nuclear weapons. The plan also prohibits uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

Iran, however, has been pushing back against statements from President Trump that suggest Tehran is directly participating in ceasefire discussions with Washington, dismissing such claims.

SNB Watch: Willingness to Counter Swiss Franc Strength

In Switzerland, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has communicated that it is prepared to intervene to counter any pronounced appreciation of the Swiss Franc. This stance highlights the central bank’s sensitivity to currency gains that could undermine domestic economic conditions.

USD/CHF Technical Overview

At press time, USD/CHF is trading almost unchanged near 0.7890. The short-term technical outlook remains constructive, as the pair is holding above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has accompanied the rebound from the mid-0.76 area and now offers support around the 0.78 region.

A series of recent higher closes from the 0.77 handle suggests a gradual basing pattern following the prior decline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 57, remaining above the midline and indicating sustained upside momentum rather than overbought conditions.

USD/CHF Technical Levels Level Comment Spot price (approx.) 0.7890 Near-flat at press time Initial support 0.7830 Aligns with 20-day EMA zone Next support 0.7770 Deeper support if 0.7830 fails Additional support 0.7700 Further downside area Immediate resistance 0.7930 Recent upside attempts have stalled here Key psychological resistance 0.8000 Break needed to validate a stronger bullish continuation

A move below initial support at 0.7830 – which coincides with the 20-day EMA band – would open the door to further weakness toward 0.7770 and then the 0.7700 region. On the upside, immediate resistance is located near 0.7930, where recent rallies have paused. A sustained break above that level would bring the 0.8000 psychological barrier into focus as the next key hurdle for confirming a more pronounced bullish extension.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

SNB FAQs

What is the Swiss National Bank?

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.

How does the Swiss National Bank interest-rate policy affect the Swiss Franc?

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Does the Swiss National Bank intervene in the forex market?

Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.

When does the Swiss National Bank Governing Council decide on monetary policy?

The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.