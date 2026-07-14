Workday Shares Drop After IBM Cloud Software Warning

Key Moments

Workday stock fell 9.2% in pre-market trading after IBM issued preliminary second-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations.

Roughly $141.6 million in Workday insider share sales over the past three months, including a $14.7 million sale on July 9, 2026, have added to investor caution.

Workday’s pre-market price of $131.53 stood well below the prior close of $144.88 and much nearer its 52-week low of $110.36 than its 52-week high of $249.85.

IBM’s Early Results Rattle Enterprise Software Stocks

Investing.com — Workday, Inc. shares came under heavy pressure in pre-open trading, dropping 9.2% after International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) issued unexpected preliminary second-quarter figures that significantly lagged analyst expectations, triggering broad selling across enterprise software names.

IBM reported quarterly revenue of $17.2 billion, a 1% year-over-year increase, but below its own internal targets due to softness in its Infrastructure and Software businesses. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the miss reflected customers reallocating capital toward hardware, such as servers, storage, and memory, and away from software and consulting spending. This shift raised immediate concerns for Workday, whose human resources and finance applications depend on the same discretionary information technology budgets that appear to be under pressure.

Insider Selling Intensifies Scrutiny of Workday

Workday’s stock weakness has been compounded by a visible trend of insider selling. David A. Duffield, identified as a 10% owner of Workday, disposed of 107,500 shares of Class A Common Stock for approximately $14.7 million on July 9, 2026. The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

A subsequent Form 4 filing dated July 13 signaled additional insider activity just ahead of the latest market move. Over roughly the past three months, insiders have sold about $141.6 million worth of stock, with no reported insider purchases during that period. This selling pattern has reinforced a cautious tone among investors already focused on sector headwinds and demand uncertainty.

Insider Activity Detail Value / Amount Timing / Notes Shares sold by David A. Duffield (Class A Common) 107,500 shares – approximately $14.7 million July 9, 2026 – under Rule 10b5-1 plan Additional insider transaction filing Not specified Form 4 filed July 13 Aggregate insider selling over past three months Approximately $141.6 million No reported insider buying

Macro Backdrop and Sector Pressure

The broader environment for large software providers such as Workday remains challenging. Growth rates and share prices have come under strain as artificial intelligence initiatives increasingly draw funds away from more traditional software categories, even as subscription demand continues to show resilience.

IBM shares dropped sharply following the weak preliminary second-quarter metrics, underscoring investor anxiety about software spending. Elsewhere in technology, Ericsson stock fell nearly 10% after its own revenue and margin figures missed expectations, adding to the risk-off sentiment across the sector.

Index futures painted a mixed picture in pre-market trading. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones were modestly in negative territory, while the NASDAQ showed small gains. This divergence suggested that Workday’s move was more closely tied to company- and sector-specific developments than to a broad-based equity selloff.

Valuation Pressures and Path Forward for Workday

The combined impact of IBM’s cautionary signal on software spending, ongoing insider selling, and structural worries about artificial intelligence reshaping software-as-a-service business models drove Workday shares down to $131.53 in pre-market trading. That level was significantly below the previous session’s closing price of $144.88 and brought the stock closer to its 52-week low of $110.36 than its 52-week high of $249.85.

Workday Stock Metrics Value Prior session close $144.88 Pre-market price cited $131.53 52-week low $110.36 52-week high $249.85

Workday is operating in a difficult market setting characterized by substantial stock price declines and heightened scrutiny of enterprise software budgets. The company is described as having potential to rebound through AI-focused offerings and strategic leadership changes, while analysts are portrayed as cautiously optimistic on the stock’s valuation in light of ongoing competitive and operational challenges.