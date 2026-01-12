Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Analyst Outlines AI and iPhone Catalysts Behind $350 Apple Target

Key Moments

  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reaffirmed an Outperform rating on Apple with a $350 price target, calling 2026 a “monumental year.”
  • Ives estimates that strong execution of Apple’s AI roadmap in 2026 could add roughly $100 per share.
  • Key drivers include a possible Google Gemini partnership, an AI-powered Siri, stronger iPhone cycles, and continued leadership under Tim Cook.

Strategic Focus on 2026 and Artificial Intelligence

Investing.com – Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said 2026 could be a “monumental year” for Apple. He argues that investors still underestimate the scale and timing of the company’s artificial intelligence push.

So far this year, Apple shares have lagged. Investors remain unsure whether another “waiting game” lies ahead before AI begins to materially drive revenue.

However, Ives believes that view misses the bigger picture. In a Sunday research note, he wrote that 2026 should mark the point when Apple fully commits to its AI roadmap.

As a result, he described 2026 as a key “prove me year.” If Apple delivers, Ives estimates the upside could reach about $100 per share.

Rating, Price Target, and Core Thesis

Accordingly, Ives reiterated his Outperform rating on Apple and kept his $350 price target unchanged. He outlined four main drivers that could push shares toward that level.

FactorTheme
1) Google Gemini partnershipAI platform alignment and ecosystem leverage
2) Revamped AI SiriNext-generation voice assistant and AI subscription potential
3) iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 cyclesHigher unit volumes, China resilience, and rising ASPs
4) Tim Cook’s leadershipStability during a critical AI expansion phase

1) Google Gemini Partnership as AI Backbone

First, Ives highlighted what he calls a potential Google Gemini partnership. He expects Gemini to serve as the backbone of Apple’s AI strategy.

Meanwhile, he noted that Wall Street is still waiting for a clear flagship AI partnership. With more than 2.4 billion iOS devices in use, Ives said the timing now favors faster execution.

2) AI-Enhanced Siri Nearing Launch

Second, attention turns to Siri. Ives said both developers and users are waiting for a major upgrade, likely in March or April.

Notably, he views the revamped Siri as Apple’s answer to leading large language models. He also expects Apple to introduce an AI subscription offering later this summer.

3) Strong iPhone Cycles Ahead

Third, Ives pointed to upcoming iPhone cycles as another growth driver. He expects iPhone unit sales in 2026 to exceed current Street forecasts.

Specifically, he cited steady demand in China, higher average selling prices, and the potential launch of a foldable device during the iPhone 18 cycle. He also expects Pro model ASPs to rise by about $100.

4) Leadership Stability Under Tim Cook

Finally, Ives addressed leadership concerns. He downplayed speculation around a near-term CEO transition.

Instead, he expects Tim Cook to remain in place through at least 2027. In his view, that continuity is critical as Apple executes its long-term AI strategy.

He added that Apple is moving more aggressively to recruit AI talent. This includes outside hires such as AI researcher Amar Subramanya, which should further strengthen Apple Intelligence capabilities.

