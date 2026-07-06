USD/CAD Rises as Fed Outlook Tops Firm Oil Support

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades near 1.4210, extending gains into a second straight session during Asian hours on Monday.

OPEC+ approves a 188,000 barrels per day output increase for next month, even as Strait of Hormuz traffic stabilizes.

Markets assign a 77.3% probability to further Federal Reserve rate hikes by year-end, according to CME FedWatch.

USD/CAD Advances Despite Supportive Backdrop for CAD

USD/CAD continues to move higher for a second consecutive session, trading around 1.4210 during Asian trading on Monday. The pair’s upside may face some limitation, as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) could draw backing from firmer oil prices.

The latest move in the pair is underpinned by strength in the US Dollar (USD), with traders anticipating additional Federal Reserve interest rate increases later this year. This is occurring even as worries over global inflation ease, helped by the normalization of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Market Steadies as OPEC+ Confirms Modest Output Increase

Crude markets remain cautious, with traders closely watching developments around the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic through the key shipping passage appears to be stabilizing after recent disruptions, yet expectations of higher production from OPEC+ have revived concerns about a potential oversupply.

Several tankers made unexplained course changes on Saturday, but shipping activity through the chokepoint had returned to normal patterns by Sunday. At the same time, OPEC+ approved a measured production increase of 188,000 barrels per day for next month, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The move is being interpreted as a sign of confidence in the stability of the region.

Oil & OPEC+ Developments Market Implication Traffic through Strait of Hormuz stabilizes after tanker detours Reduces near-term supply disruption fears OPEC+ output hike of 188,000 barrels per day for next month Renews concerns about a global supply glut

Fed Rate Expectations Underpin US Dollar

Risk sentiment around the USD is being supported by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver multiple rate hikes later this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets are currently pricing in a 77.3% probability of higher interest rates by year-end.

Market participants are now focused on the release of the Federal Reserve’s June policy Meeting Minutes on Wednesday. Investors hope the document will provide clearer guidance on how policymakers view the trajectory of inflation and the likely future path for rates.

Canadian Dollar: Core Drivers and Market Sensitivities

The Canadian Dollar is influenced by a combination of domestic monetary policy, commodity prices, and broader macroeconomic conditions. As a commodity-linked currency, it frequently responds to moves in oil, Canada’s largest export, as well as shifts in risk appetite and developments in its largest trading partner, the United States.

Key CAD Driver Impact on CAD Bank of Canada interest rate settings Higher rates tend to support CAD; lower rates can weigh on the currency Oil price movements Rising oil prices usually benefit CAD; falling prices are often negative Domestic economic data (GDP, PMIs, employment) Stronger data is typically CAD-positive; weaker data tends to be CAD-negative Inflation trends and policy expectations Higher inflation that prompts tighter policy can attract capital inflows into CAD Global risk sentiment Risk-on environments generally favor CAD; risk-off favors safe-haven currencies

Role of the Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada (BoC) plays a central role in shaping the trajectory of the Canadian Dollar by setting the benchmark interest rate at which financial institutions lend to each other. This policy rate serves as the foundation for borrowing costs across the economy.

The BoC aims to keep inflation within a 1-3% target range, adjusting rates higher or lower to achieve that mandate. In general, comparatively higher interest rates tend to be supportive for CAD. The central bank can also deploy quantitative easing or tightening to influence monetary conditions, with easing typically seen as negative for CAD and tightening viewed as supportive.

Oil Prices and Their Link to CAD

Oil prices are a critical variable for the Canadian Dollar. Because petroleum is Canada’s largest export, changes in crude prices can quickly influence demand for CAD. When oil prices rise, demand for the currency usually increases, and the reverse tends to hold when prices decline.

Stronger oil prices can also improve the trade balance by lifting export values relative to imports, which can further underpin CAD. Conversely, weaker oil markets may exert pressure on both the trade position and the currency.

Inflation Dynamics and Economic Data

In the current global environment, higher inflation can sometimes be associated with a stronger currency if it leads markets to anticipate tighter monetary policy. When inflation rises and prompts central banks to raise rates, higher yields can draw in foreign investment, bolstering the local currency.

Broader macroeconomic indicators – including GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market data, and consumer sentiment measures – also shape expectations for growth and policy, thereby affecting CAD. Robust readings can attract investment and heighten the likelihood of policy tightening, while softer data may have the opposite effect.