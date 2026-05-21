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Home » Stock Market News » Google Commits $15B to Missouri Data Centers, Power Buildout

Google Commits $15B to Missouri Data Centers, Power Buildout

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Google announced a $15 billion infrastructure investment in Missouri, centered on a new data center in New Florence, Montgomery County.
  • Governor Mike Kehoe highlighted that the initiative will create jobs and bolster local businesses and communities.
  • Google has arranged more than one gigawatt of new generation capacity in Missouri and is backing over 500 megawatts of additional capacity through a partnership with Ameren.

Major Capital Commitment in Missouri

Investing.com — Google announced on Wednesday that it will invest $15 billion in infrastructure across Missouri, with a centerpiece project being a new data center in New Florence, located in Montgomery County.

State officials positioned the move as a key milestone in Missouri’s economic and technological development, emphasizing the scale and long-term nature of the commitment.

State Leadership Welcomes Technology Investment

Governor Mike Kehoe said Google’s investment demonstrates Missouri’s growing position as a destination for technology and innovation. He noted the project will create jobs and provide support for local businesses and communities.

The announcement underscored the role of large-scale digital infrastructure projects in driving regional growth and supporting local ecosystems of suppliers and service providers.

Energy Capacity and Infrastructure Partnership

According to the company, Google has already entered into contracts to secure more than one gigawatt of new generation capacity within Missouri. This capacity is intended to support the company’s operations in the state, including the new data center.

Google also stated that, through a partnership with Ameren, it is supporting the development of more than 500 megawatts of additional capacity. The company described this as part of its broader infrastructure strategy in the region.

ComponentDetail
Total Missouri infrastructure investment$15 billion
Flagship project locationNew Florence, Montgomery County
New generation capacity contractedMore than 1 gigawatt
Additional capacity via Ameren partnershipMore than 500 megawatts
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