Gold Struggles for Direction as Dollar, Fed Weigh Prices

Key Moments

XAU/USD trades around $4,143 after rebounding from a more than seven-month low of $3,941.

The technical backdrop stays neutral while Gold holds above the $4,000 support area, with upside capped near key Bollinger Band levels.

Gold Edges Lower as Dollar Rebounds

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating recent losses on Monday as renewed strength in the US Dollar (USD) and light profit-taking restrict follow-through buying after last week’s recovery from a more than seven-month trough at $3,941. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading near $4,143, having briefly pushed above $4,200 during the Asian session before easing back.

Although prices are pulling back intraday, the near-term downside in Gold appears contained. Weaker-than-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data released on Thursday have tempered expectations for an immediate interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed), providing some support for the metal.

Fed Policy Expectations and Oil-Linked Inflation Risks

Concerns about Oil-driven inflation are also moderating. Shipping conditions through the Strait of Hormuz continue to improve following last month’s signing of a 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran. This development suggests the Fed may not need to tighten monetary policy as aggressively as previously anticipated by markets.

Even so, policy settings are still expected to remain restrictive until inflation displays more convincing signs of easing. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, current market pricing reflects a 56% probability of a rate increase at the September meeting.

US-Iran Talks and Geopolitical Backdrop

The United States and Iran have not yet finalized an agreement, and the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central point of contention. Tehran considers the strategic passage to fall under its sovereignty and is seeking to levy transit fees. The next negotiation round is due to resume later this week after the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

With geopolitical risks still present and expectations that the Fed will keep borrowing costs elevated, the US Dollar remains in demand. The US Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies – trades around 101.07, up 0.20% on the day.

A firmer US Dollar tends to pressure Gold by making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies, while higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as the precious metal.

US Data Calendar and Market Focus

The US macroeconomic docket is relatively light this week. The ISM Services PMI printed at 54.0 in June, matching forecasts and marking the 23rd consecutive month of expansion, although the index slipped from 54.5 in May.

Market participants are now looking ahead to several key releases: ADP Employment Change (4-week average) on Tuesday, the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, and weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday. These updates could offer additional insight into the Fed’s policy path and help direct the next moves in both the US Dollar and Gold.

Technical Picture: Neutral Bias Above $4,000

On the daily chart, XAU/USD is trading just below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) from the Bollinger Bands, located around $4,146.96, which is currently limiting further upside attempts.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 46 signals a lack of strong directional conviction, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory, indicating that further gains are still possible but not yet confirmed.

Technical Level Approximate Price Comment Immediate resistance (Bollinger 20-day SMA) $4,146.96 Capping near-term upside Primary support $4,000 Key horizontal level keeping bias neutral Lower Bollinger Band $3,948 Exposed if $4,000 breaks Upper Bollinger Band $4,347 Needs to be cleared for a stronger recovery

On the downside, initial support is identified at the Bollinger SMA pivot around $4,147, followed by the horizontal floor at $4,000. A decisive move below $4,000 would open the door toward the lower Bollinger Band near $3,948.

On the topside, a clear break above the upper Bollinger Band around $4,347 is required to re-establish a more convincing recovery. A daily close above that zone would likely shift the bias more firmly in favor of the bulls.