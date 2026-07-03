Asian Apple Suppliers Rise as iPhone Output Plans Boost

Key Moments

Asian-listed suppliers to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose after a report indicated higher production plans for upcoming iPhone models.

Apple reportedly asked partners to gear up for about 10 million foldable iPhones this year, above an earlier 7 million to 8 million unit projection.

Chipmakers Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) and SK Hynix Inc (KS:000660) rallied 7% and 12%, respectively, amid a wider rebound in technology shares.

Supplier Shares Respond to Reported iPhone Plan

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers across major Asian markets traded higher on Friday following a Nikkei Asia report indicating that the U.S. technology company intends to lift production of its next generation of iPhones.

The report, published on Thursday, stated that Apple plans to introduce at least five new iPhone models spanning the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

According to the same report, Apple requested that its manufacturing partners prepare to produce about 10 million foldable iPhones this year. This figure was described as an increase from an earlier projection of 7 million to 8 million units.

Market Movers Across China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan

Apple-linked hardware and component makers in China advanced strongly. Shenzhen-listed Luxshare Precision (SZ:002475) gained 7.4%, while Lens Technology Co Ltd (SZ:300433) was up 3.5%.

In South Korea, Samsung Electronics (KS:005930), which supplies DRAM and NAND memory used in Apple products, rose 7%. SK Hynix Inc (KS:000660), another major memory producer, climbed 12% as part of a broader rebound in semiconductor names.

Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies (HK:2018) added 4%.

Japanese component suppliers also moved higher. Murata Mfg (TYO:6981) and TDK Corp (TYO:6762) each advanced by more than 1%.

Selected Apple Supplier Stock Moves

Company Exchange / Ticker Move Luxshare Precision SZ:002475 +7.4% Lens Technology Co Ltd SZ:300433 +3.5% Samsung Electronics KS:005930 +7% SK Hynix Inc KS:000660 +12% AAC Technologies HK:2018 +4% Murata Mfg TYO:6981 >+1% TDK Corp TYO:6762 >+1%

Broader Tech Sector Tailwind

The strength in Apple-related names took place alongside a wider advance in Asian technology shares. Investors responded to softer-than-expected U.S. labor market data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates on hold. That backdrop supported risk appetite for growth-oriented stocks, including semiconductor and hardware makers across the region.