Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Asian Apple Suppliers Rise as iPhone Output Plans Boost

Asian Apple Suppliers Rise as iPhone Output Plans Boost

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Asian-listed suppliers to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose after a report indicated higher production plans for upcoming iPhone models.
  • Apple reportedly asked partners to gear up for about 10 million foldable iPhones this year, above an earlier 7 million to 8 million unit projection.
  • Chipmakers Samsung Electronics (KS:005930) and SK Hynix Inc (KS:000660) rallied 7% and 12%, respectively, amid a wider rebound in technology shares.

Supplier Shares Respond to Reported iPhone Plan

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers across major Asian markets traded higher on Friday following a Nikkei Asia report indicating that the U.S. technology company intends to lift production of its next generation of iPhones.

The report, published on Thursday, stated that Apple plans to introduce at least five new iPhone models spanning the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

According to the same report, Apple requested that its manufacturing partners prepare to produce about 10 million foldable iPhones this year. This figure was described as an increase from an earlier projection of 7 million to 8 million units.

Market Movers Across China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan

Apple-linked hardware and component makers in China advanced strongly. Shenzhen-listed Luxshare Precision (SZ:002475) gained 7.4%, while Lens Technology Co Ltd (SZ:300433) was up 3.5%.

In South Korea, Samsung Electronics (KS:005930), which supplies DRAM and NAND memory used in Apple products, rose 7%. SK Hynix Inc (KS:000660), another major memory producer, climbed 12% as part of a broader rebound in semiconductor names.

Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies (HK:2018) added 4%.

Japanese component suppliers also moved higher. Murata Mfg (TYO:6981) and TDK Corp (TYO:6762) each advanced by more than 1%.

Selected Apple Supplier Stock Moves

CompanyExchange / TickerMove
Luxshare PrecisionSZ:002475+7.4%
Lens Technology Co LtdSZ:300433+3.5%
Samsung ElectronicsKS:005930+7%
SK Hynix IncKS:000660+12%
AAC TechnologiesHK:2018+4%
Murata MfgTYO:6981>+1%
TDK CorpTYO:6762>+1%

Broader Tech Sector Tailwind

The strength in Apple-related names took place alongside a wider advance in Asian technology shares. Investors responded to softer-than-expected U.S. labor market data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates on hold. That backdrop supported risk appetite for growth-oriented stocks, including semiconductor and hardware makers across the region.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News