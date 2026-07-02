Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Rivian Shares Jump as Q2 Deliveries Blow Past Expectations

Rivian Shares Jump as Q2 Deliveries Blow Past Expectations

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Rivian stock rose 6.8% in pre-open trading after releasing its second-quarter 2026 production and delivery figures.
  • The company reported 12,194 vehicle deliveries and 12,613 units produced, surpassing its prior guidance of 9,000 to 11,000 deliveries.
  • Rivian raised its full-year 2026 delivery outlook to 65,000–70,000 vehicles, citing stronger-than-expected R2 ramp performance.

Stronger-Than-Guided Q2 Production and Deliveries

Rivian shares advanced 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company released its second-quarter 2026 production and delivery update. The automaker reported 12,194 vehicle deliveries and 12,613 vehicles produced for the period, well above its previously communicated guidance band of 9,000 to 11,000 deliveries.

The company linked the upside surprise to solid quarter-over-quarter growth across both its electric delivery van lineup and its R1 consumer vehicles. In addition, the start of R2 deliveries to public customers in June added further momentum to overall volume.

Updated 2026 Delivery Outlook

Alongside the quarterly results, Rivian increased its full-year 2026 delivery forecast. The company now anticipates between 65,000 and 70,000 vehicle deliveries, up from its earlier range of 62,000–67,000. Management indicated that the higher outlook reflects the R2 ramp progressing ahead of internal plans.

The revised guidance contrasted sharply with expectations shared by Cantor Fitzgerald just one day earlier. The firm had projected approximately 10,234 second-quarter deliveries, maintained a Neutral rating, and set a $19.00 price target. Rivian’s actual delivery figure exceeded that estimate by nearly 19%, surprising analysts who had been more cautious on near-term volumes.

MetricPrevious Expectation / GuidanceReported / Updated
Q2 2026 deliveries9,000–11,000 (company guidance)12,194
Q2 2026 deliveries (Cantor Fitzgerald estimate)10,23412,194
Full-year 2026 delivery outlook62,000–67,00065,000–70,000

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

The stronger delivery print and higher full-year guidance addressed two key issues that had weighed on sentiment: the execution of the R2 rollout and clarity on 2026 volume potential. Together, these developments helped lift Rivian’s share price toward $18.35 in early trading, placing it back near its 52-week peak of $22.69.

The move occurred even as the broader electric vehicle group and wider equity markets remained unsettled, suggesting that investors were focused on Rivian-specific progress rather than sector-wide pressures.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/BRL daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/BRL daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/BRL within the range of 2.4085-2.4436. The pair closed at 2.4200, losing 0.34% on a daily basis.At 9:21 GMT today USD/BRL was down 0.01% for the day to trade at 2.4197. The pair touched a daily low at 2.4181 at 5:55 […]
  • Music interests of Blues Rock band ZZ Top acquired by BMG and KKRMusic interests of Blues Rock band ZZ Top acquired by BMG and KKR Global investment firm KKR and global music company BMG said on Tuesday that they had acquired the entire music interests of American Blues Rock legends, ZZ Top.The agreement includes a buyout of the band’s publishing catalogue and […]
  • WTI futures retreat from four-month highs on weak China data, EIA data in focusWTI futures retreat from four-month highs on weak China data, EIA data in focus West Texas Intermediate crude eased off four-month high levels after a preliminary private report showed manufacturing activity in China fell to the lowest in seven months, suggesting crude demand from the worlds second biggest consumer might […]
  • AUD/JPY Near Key Support as Momentum Turns CautiousAUD/JPY Near Key Support as Momentum Turns Cautious Key Moments AUD/JPY has been under pressure for a third straight session, trading near 113.20 and testing the lower boundary of an ascending triangle pattern. The cross remains above the 50-day EMA at 112.44, while the nine-day […]
  • FedEx share price down, reports lower-than-expected Q2 resultsFedEx share price down, reports lower-than-expected Q2 results FedEx Corp reported increased quarterly profit, but below expectations due to higher aircraft maintenance expenses as the US delivery giant restated its full-year earnings outlook. For the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for September 8th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for September 8th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3319-1.3443. The pair closed at 1.3341, retreating 0.73% compared to Tuesdays close. It has been the 180th drop in the past 333 trading days and also the steepest one since […]