Rivian Shares Jump as Q2 Deliveries Blow Past Expectations

Key Moments

Rivian stock rose 6.8% in pre-open trading after releasing its second-quarter 2026 production and delivery figures.

The company reported 12,194 vehicle deliveries and 12,613 units produced, surpassing its prior guidance of 9,000 to 11,000 deliveries.

Rivian raised its full-year 2026 delivery outlook to 65,000–70,000 vehicles, citing stronger-than-expected R2 ramp performance.

Stronger-Than-Guided Q2 Production and Deliveries

Rivian shares advanced 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company released its second-quarter 2026 production and delivery update. The automaker reported 12,194 vehicle deliveries and 12,613 vehicles produced for the period, well above its previously communicated guidance band of 9,000 to 11,000 deliveries.

The company linked the upside surprise to solid quarter-over-quarter growth across both its electric delivery van lineup and its R1 consumer vehicles. In addition, the start of R2 deliveries to public customers in June added further momentum to overall volume.

Updated 2026 Delivery Outlook

Alongside the quarterly results, Rivian increased its full-year 2026 delivery forecast. The company now anticipates between 65,000 and 70,000 vehicle deliveries, up from its earlier range of 62,000–67,000. Management indicated that the higher outlook reflects the R2 ramp progressing ahead of internal plans.

The revised guidance contrasted sharply with expectations shared by Cantor Fitzgerald just one day earlier. The firm had projected approximately 10,234 second-quarter deliveries, maintained a Neutral rating, and set a $19.00 price target. Rivian’s actual delivery figure exceeded that estimate by nearly 19%, surprising analysts who had been more cautious on near-term volumes.

Metric Previous Expectation / Guidance Reported / Updated Q2 2026 deliveries 9,000–11,000 (company guidance) 12,194 Q2 2026 deliveries (Cantor Fitzgerald estimate) 10,234 12,194 Full-year 2026 delivery outlook 62,000–67,000 65,000–70,000

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

The stronger delivery print and higher full-year guidance addressed two key issues that had weighed on sentiment: the execution of the R2 rollout and clarity on 2026 volume potential. Together, these developments helped lift Rivian’s share price toward $18.35 in early trading, placing it back near its 52-week peak of $22.69.

The move occurred even as the broader electric vehicle group and wider equity markets remained unsettled, suggesting that investors were focused on Rivian-specific progress rather than sector-wide pressures.