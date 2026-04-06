Oracle Names Hilary Maxson CFO on Cloud Growth

Key Moments

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares traded in choppy fashion on Monday after the company appointed Hilary Maxson as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2026.

The appointment follows a quarter in which Oracle reported more than 20% growth in both organic total revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share, its strongest performance in over 15 years.

Doug Kehring, who has acted as Principal Financial Officer for the last six months during the transition, will refocus on driving Oracle’s go-to-market strategy.

Leadership Transition at Oracle

Investing.com — Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares traded mixed on Monday after the company announced that Hilary Maxson will become Chief Financial Officer, with her appointment scheduled to take effect on April 6, 2026.

In her new role, Maxson will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Clay Magouyrk and will assume responsibility for overseeing Oracle’s global finance organization.

Maxson’s Background and Experience

Maxson is joining Oracle from Schneider Electric, where she held the position of Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer at the global energy technology company, which generates more than $45 billion in annual revenue.

Before her tenure at Schneider Electric, Maxson spent 12 years at AES Corporation in senior finance, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions roles. She holds both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Cornell University. In addition, she serves as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Anglo American plc.

Executive New Role at Oracle Previous Organization Prior Role Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer (effective April 6, 2026) Schneider Electric Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer Doug Kehring Refocusing on go-to-market operations Oracle Principal Financial Officer (past six months)

Appointment Tied to Strong Cloud and AI Demand

The CFO transition takes place as Oracle is seeing increased demand across its cloud infrastructure offerings, including services used for AI training and inferencing, multicloud database solutions, and cloud-based applications.

Oracle’s most recent quarter delivered more than 20% growth in both organic total revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share, which the company described as its best performance in more than 15 years.

CEO Commentary on the New CFO

“Hilary’s experience spans industrial, infrastructure, and software businesses—sectors where capital intensity and execution excellence are critical to success,” said Magouyrk in the announcement.

Kehring to Refocus on Go-to-Market Strategy

During the last six months, Doug Kehring has been serving as Oracle’s Principal Financial Officer as part of a transitional phase. With Maxson’s appointment announced, Kehring will shift his attention back to optimizing and accelerating Oracle’s go-to-market operations.