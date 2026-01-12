Abercrombie & Fitch Cuts Full-Year Revenue Growth Outlook

Key Moments

Abercrombie & Fitch reduced its full-year net sales growth outlook to at least 6%

The prior forecast had called for net sales growth between 6% and 7%

The guidance revision coincided with a 16% drop in the stock in premarket trading

Forecast Revision Pressures Share Price

Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) saw its stock decline sharply in premarket trading after the retailer revised its expectations for the current year’s performance. On Monday, the company lowered its annual net sales growth forecast, triggering a 16% drop in its shares before the market open.

🚨 BREAKING Abercrombie & Fitch shares tumble after the retailer slashes Q4 guidance and tightens its full year profit and revenue outlook.$ANF 🩸 down 15% pic.twitter.com/zF8Cb8UY3W — Jacob Elwood (@JTE_Theta) January 12, 2026

Updated Net Sales Growth Guidance

The company now anticipates full-year net sales growth of at least 6%. This compares with its earlier projection, which had called for an increase in net sales in the range of 6% to 7%.