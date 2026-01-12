Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Abercrombie & Fitch Cuts Full-Year Revenue Growth Outlook

Written by Sandra Leggero
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Abercrombie & Fitch reduced its full-year net sales growth outlook to at least 6%
  • The prior forecast had called for net sales growth between 6% and 7%
  • The guidance revision coincided with a 16% drop in the stock in premarket trading

Forecast Revision Pressures Share Price

Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) saw its stock decline sharply in premarket trading after the retailer revised its expectations for the current year’s performance. On Monday, the company lowered its annual net sales growth forecast, triggering a 16% drop in its shares before the market open.

Updated Net Sales Growth Guidance

The company now anticipates full-year net sales growth of at least 6%. This compares with its earlier projection, which had called for an increase in net sales in the range of 6% to 7%.

MetricPrevious OutlookRevised Outlook
Full-year net sales growthBetween 6% and 7%At least 6%
Share price reaction (premarket)Not specified-16%
