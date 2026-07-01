BlackRock Cuts EM Risk, Favors Eurozone Debt Outlook

Key Moments

BlackRock Investment Institute shifted its view on emerging market equities to neutral from a small overweight.

The institute upgraded emerging market local currency debt to a small overweight while moving hard-currency debt to neutral.

Euro zone government bonds were raised to overweight, with a preference for short- and medium-term maturities.

Repositioning in Emerging Market Equities

BlackRock Investment Institute adjusted its investment stance on Tuesday, softening its optimism on several emerging market assets while taking a more favorable view of euro zone sovereign debt.

The research arm of the U.S.-based investment manager revised its overall call on emerging market equities to neutral from a small overweight. While moderating its broad equity stance, the institute highlighted specific opportunities linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out, particularly in parts of Latin America where such investment is driving demand.

Differentiation Within Emerging Market Debt

In fixed income, BlackRock Investment Institute drew a distinction between hard-currency and local-currency sovereign exposure in emerging markets.

The institute lowered its assessment of emerging market hard currency debt to neutral from a small overweight. It stated that underlying fundamentals have improved but sees a relatively more compelling balance of risk and return in local currency instruments.

Reflecting that view, the institute upgraded emerging market local debt to a small overweight from neutral. It cited the relationship between yield and volatility, alongside improving fundamentals, as the main drivers of this more constructive positioning.

Asset Class / Region Previous Stance New Stance Rationale Highlighted Emerging market equities Small overweight Neutral Broader moderation in risk; selective opportunities tied to AI infrastructure demand in Latin America EM hard currency debt Small overweight Neutral Improved fundamentals but relatively less attractive risk-reward than local currency debt EM local currency debt Neutral Small overweight Yield relative to volatility and improving fundamentals Euro zone government bonds Neutral Overweight Preference for short- and medium-term maturities; market pricing of restrictive policy seen as overdone

Stronger Conviction in Euro Zone Government Bonds

On the developed markets side, BlackRock Investment Institute lifted its stance on euro zone government bonds from neutral to overweight. The institute indicated a preference for shorter- and intermediate-maturity securities.

It noted that markets are currently pricing in restrictive policy rates of about 3% for several years. According to the institute, this degree of tightness embedded in market expectations is “overdone,” supporting a more positive assessment of euro zone sovereign debt at the front and middle of the yield curve.