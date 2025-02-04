Hawkins finalizes acquisition of Amerochem

Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN), a water treatment and specialty ingredients company, said on Monday that it had finalized the acquisition of Amerochem Corporation.

Amerochem distributes water treatment chemicals and equipment for its clientele mostly in North Carolina.

”The Amerochem acquisition represents our second acquisition in North Carolina and our 50th Water Treatment location across the U.S. We have known Amerochem for decades and are glad to have them as a part of Hawkins,” Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins, said in a press release.

”Amerochem has built an incredible business over the past 30 plus years and has great relationships with its customers, suppliers and employees. We intend to maintain and expand those connections and look forward to a bright future together,” the CEO added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Hawkins Inc (HWKN) closed 5.24% ($5.60) higher at $112.51 on Nasdaq on Monday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since November 6th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.355 billion.

The shares of Hawkins Inc (HWKN) went up 74.20% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 8.28% of their value so far this year.