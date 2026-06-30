Rupiah Slips as Fed Outlook and Policy Risks Lift USD/IDR

Key Moments

USD/IDR traded around 17,940 in Asian hours on Tuesday and extended gains for a second session as the Rupiah weakened.

Investor sentiment toward Indonesia worsened after lawmakers added an immunity clause for Danantara bond purchases.

Markets focused on Indonesia inflation data and US labor figures. At the same time, Fed hike odds for September stayed near 60%.

Rupiah Under Pressure as Danantara Clause Raises Concerns

USD/IDR rose for a second straight session and hovered near 17,940 in Asian trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Rupiah weakened as investor sentiment turned cautious.

Confidence dropped after a new law granted legal immunity for Danantara bond transactions. As a result, traders raised concerns about oversight and governance risks.

Indonesia Data in Focus: Inflation, PMI, and Trade

Investors now await key Indonesian data due on Wednesday. These include the Manufacturing PMI, trade balance, and inflation figures.

Inflation remains the main focus. In May, headline inflation reached 3.08%, which sits close to the upper limit of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5%–3.5% target band.

Food and energy costs drove the earlier rise. Therefore, markets remain sensitive to any further upside surprise in price data.

US Dollar Strength Drives USD/IDR Higher

The US Dollar supported USD/IDR gains as Fed expectations stayed hawkish. In addition, traders continued to price in higher-for-longer interest rates.

According to CME FedWatch, markets assign nearly a 60% chance of a rate hike by September. Consequently, the stronger Dollar added pressure on the Rupiah.

US Labor Data in Focus

Markets now turn to US labor data, especially Thursday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. Investors want clearer signals on the Fed’s next move.

Economists expect 114,000 new jobs in June. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate should stay steady at 4.3%.

Any major surprise could shift Dollar direction. Moreover, it may also affect global risk sentiment.

Indicator / Driver Detail USD/IDR level (Tuesday Asian hours) Around 17,940 Indonesia May inflation 3.08% (near BI upper bound) Fed hike probability (September) ~60% US Nonfarm Payrolls forecast 114,000 US unemployment forecast 4.3%

Geopolitics Add to Safe-Haven Demand

The US Dollar also benefited from safe-haven flows. These flows rose due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

At first, reports suggested new peace talks could begin in Doha. However, Iran denied any scheduled negotiations with the US. This contradiction added further uncertainty.

Risk Sentiment: How Markets React

Risk sentiment plays a key role in currency moves. It reflects how much risk investors are willing to take at any time.

Risk-On vs Risk-Off Explained

In a risk-on environment, investors feel confident. As a result, they buy stocks, commodities, and higher-yield currencies.

In contrast, risk-off markets show caution. Investors then shift toward safer assets such as bonds, Gold, and defensive currencies.

Assets That Benefit From Risk-On

During risk-on periods, commodity-linked currencies often rise. These include AUD, CAD, and NZD. In addition, stocks and cryptocurrencies usually gain.

Assets That Benefit From Risk-Off

In risk-off markets, safe-haven currencies tend to outperform. The US Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc usually strengthen.

These currencies attract demand because investors seek stability. Furthermore, government bonds and Gold also gain during stress periods.