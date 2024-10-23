Federal Signal announces $0.12 quarterly dividend

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 2nd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) closed 3.29% ($2.89) lower at $84.98 in New York on Tuesday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.196 billion.

The shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) went up 65.14% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 10.74% so far this year.