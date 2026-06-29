FuelCell Energy Jumps on EXIM Financing, Bullish Calls

Key Moments

FuelCell Energy shares climbed about 9.0% in pre-market trading after securing a $49 million financing package from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to support fuel cell shipments to South Korea.

B.Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to Buy and lifted its price target to $32 from $13, citing the 380 MW data center power agreement with Fit Energy USA.

Recent upgrades from B.Riley, Jefferies, and a higher target from UBS have focused on FuelCell Energy’s shift toward data center applications, even as major U.S. equity indices traded slightly lower pre-market.

EXIM Bank Financing Fuels Stock Surge

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) rallied roughly 9.0% in pre-open trading after announcing that it obtained a $49 million financing package from the U.S. Export-Import Bank. The funding is earmarked to support the delivery of fuel cell units to South Korea.

The facility will finance the shipment of five 2.8-megawatt fuel cell blocks to Gyeonggi Green Energy. According to the terms described, the capital will be released in two tranches, with approximately $22 million expected to be disbursed on June 30 and a second tranche scheduled for October.

Details of the Gyeonggi Green Energy Shipment

Under this arrangement, FuelCell Energy plans to deliver five individual fuel cell blocks, each rated at 2.8 megawatts, to Gyeonggi Green Energy. The U.S. Export-Import Bank package is structured to cover these exports, with the staggered disbursement providing funding support at two points during the year.

Component Details Number of fuel cell blocks 5 Capacity per block 2.8 megawatts Total capacity 14.0 megawatts Total EXIM financing $49 million First tranche Approximately $22 million, expected June 30 Second tranche Scheduled for October

B.Riley Turns Positive With Street-High Target

Sentiment around FuelCell Energy was further boosted by a rating upgrade from B.Riley. The firm shifted its stance on the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price objective to $32 from $13, characterizing this as the highest target currently on Wall Street.

The B.Riley call centers on FuelCell Energy’s agreement with Fit Energy USA for a major data center-focused deployment. The broker highlighted this as evidence that the company’s commercial strategy is now resulting in signed, bankable contracts.

Fit Energy USA Agreement Underpins New Outlook

FuelCell Energy’s arrangement with Fit Energy is structured as a Capital Equipment Purchase Agreement and encompasses up to 380 MW of continuous, clean baseload power for artificial intelligence and advanced computing data centers. An initial deposit has already been received for a 30 MW tranche, with deliveries under that first portion expected to begin later this year.

B.Riley analyst Ryan Pfingst stated that the firm order with Fit Energy significantly strengthens confidence in FuelCell Energy’s ability to convert data center operators into paying customers. Alongside the higher rating and target price, B.Riley also increased its financial projections for the company.

Fit Energy Agreement Metrics Details Structure Capital Equipment Purchase Agreement Maximum covered capacity Up to 380 MW Power profile Continuous clean baseload power End-use AI and advanced computing data centers Initial tranche 30 MW Status of initial tranche Deposit received; deliveries set to begin later this year

Broader Analyst Community Builds Momentum

The B.Riley upgrade adds to a string of recent positive moves from other firms. Jefferies raised its recommendation on FCEL to Buy with a $24 price target on June 26. At the same time, UBS tripled its price target to $22 while maintaining a Neutral rating. Both of these actions were also tied to the Fit Energy agreement and its implications for FuelCell Energy’s business trajectory.

Firm Action Rating Price Target Context B.Riley Upgrade Neutral to Buy $32 (from $13) Fit Energy data center agreement; commercial traction Jefferies Upgrade (June 26) To Buy $24 Linked to Fit Energy agreement UBS Target increase Neutral (unchanged) $22 (tripled) Linked to Fit Energy agreement

Market Backdrop Offers Little Support

FuelCell Energy’s gains arrived despite a soft tone across major U.S. equity benchmarks in pre-market trading. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones also moved down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq eased 0.2% as investors contended with geopolitical uncertainty and a shift away from mega-cap technology names.

Stock Nears 52-Week High on Company-Specific Catalysts

The combination of a $49 million, government-backed financing announcement, a street-high target and upgrade from B.Riley, and continued institutional acknowledgment of FuelCell Energy’s repositioning toward data center power has driven a powerful move in the stock ahead of the open. These developments, described as largely independent of broader macroeconomic conditions, have pushed FCEL closer to its 52-week high of $27.69, a notable rebound from levels near its 52-week low of $3.78.