Damen LNG Repair Shows Challenge of Cutting Russia Ties

Key Moments

Damen confirmed it performed emergency work in August 2025 on LNG carrier Wen Cheng, which has transported cargoes linked to Russia’s Yamal LNG export chain.

The repair occurred months after Damen’s early 2025 decision to halt all work on LNG tankers associated with Russian LNG exports, in line with Dutch foreign policy.

Damen later conceded the repair conflicted with its own policy and pledged internal reviews and stricter controls to prevent similar cases.

Damen’s Policy Pledge Meets Operational Reality

Dutch shipbuilding and repair group Damen acknowledged that one of its facilities undertook emergency repairs on an LNG carrier connected to Russia’s Yamal LNG export chain, despite a prior commitment to withdraw from work tied to Russian liquefied natural gas exports.

The company had announced in early 2025 that it would cease repair services for vessels supporting Russian LNG exports, stating that the move aligned with Dutch government policy discouraging such engagement. The episode underscores the complications European firms face as they seek to unwind longstanding exposure to Moscow’s energy trade.

Wen Cheng’s Call at Rotterdam Yard

Vessel tracking information reviewed by High North News shows that the conventional LNG carrier Wen Cheng entered Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam’s Botlek repair area in August 2025 after involvement in Russia’s Arctic LNG transport network.

According to the data, Wen Cheng participated in at least three ship-to-ship transfer operations in 2024 and 2025 in the Murmansk transfer area, where cargoes are regularly shifted from Arc7 icebreaking LNG carriers to conventional LNG tankers for onward delivery to global markets. One such operation occurred only weeks before the vessel arrived at the Rotterdam yard.

AIS tracking records indicate Wen Cheng entered the Botlek repair area on Aug. 18 and remained until Aug. 26, following its arrival in Rotterdam earlier that month.

Yard Policy vs. Russian LNG Trade

The case unfolds against the backdrop of the European Union’s planned complete phase-out of Russian gas imports by Jan. 1, 2027. While Brussels has committed to ending its reliance on Russian energy, Russian LNG cargoes continue to traverse European waters and infrastructure, supported by an extensive network of commercial arrangements that has proven difficult to disentangle.

For years, specialized yards in France and Denmark have been central to maintaining the fleet that serves Russia’s Yamal LNG project operated by Novatek. This project uses a dedicated group of Arc7 icebreaking LNG carriers capable of navigating Arctic waters and loading cargoes from the Yamal Peninsula.

In early 2025, Damen Shiprepair became the latest European yard to step back from this business, leaving Denmark’s Fayard yard in Odense as the only known European facility still providing regular maintenance to the Arc7 fleet at that time.

Explaining its decision, Damen previously stated that it would no longer undertake such work even though earlier repair jobs had complied with European sanctions.

“Although the previous repairs were permitted under European sanctions legislation, we decided to refrain from further work on this type of ship,” the company said at the time.

“The company made this (own) decision in line with Dutch foreign policy, discouraging Dutch companies from undertaking this type of work supporting Russian LNG export.”

Clarifying Wen Cheng’s Status

Damen emphasized that Wen Cheng is not an Arc7 icebreaking LNG carrier and does not belong to the dedicated Yamal LNG fleet. However, shipping records show the vessel has repeatedly transported Russian LNG cargoes obtained via ship-to-ship transfers linked to Yamal LNG operations.

Asked whether its policy extended beyond Arc7 vessels to all LNG tankers involved in Russian LNG exports, Damen provided a written explanation to High North News.

“Damen decided early 2025 to cease all repair activities for LNG-tankers associated with Russian LNG exports, in line with Dutch foreign policy that discourages support for such operations,” the company said.

“Despite that, Damen can confirm that the Wen Cheng was shortly present in the Botlek repair area in August 2025. The work carried out was strictly limited to a necessary mechanical repair to an overboard pipe. This type of emergency repair is essential to ensure the vessel’s safety and to prevent risks to the marine environment, in accordance with international maritime laws.”

Internal Review and Compliance Gaps

Damen stated that it conducted checks before authorizing the job.

“A thorough investigation was made in advance to find out if this ship was part of the Yamal LNG / Arc7 fleet,” Damen said.

“The investigation concluded that the vessel was not part of this fleet, that its owner is not subject to any sanctions, and that the owner was granted permission and assistance by the Dutch authorities to enter the Port of Rotterdam.”

The company later conceded that the repair conflicted with its self-imposed restrictions.

“In hindsight, we can conclude that this repair was not supposed to have happened under our own Damen policy,” the statement said.

“Damen will investigate the decision-making process within the lower management levels that led to this emergency repair and take further steps to prevent any future repairs on LNG tankers associated with Russian LNG exports.”

Key Timeline and Vessel Links

Event Timing / Details Damen policy change Early 2025 – decision to cease all repair activities for LNG tankers associated with Russian LNG exports Wen Cheng STS operations At least three ship-to-ship transfers in 2024 and 2025 in the Murmansk transfer area linked to Yamal LNG Call at Botlek repair area Entered Aug. 18 and remained until Aug. 26, 2025, for emergency mechanical repair to an overboard pipe EU gas phase-out target Planned complete end of Russian gas imports by Jan. 1, 2027

Broader European Exposure to Russian LNG

Maritime analysts pointed out that Wen Cheng’s role in Russian LNG transshipment operations could be observed through publicly accessible vessel tracking data.

The incident appears to represent the first publicly acknowledged instance in which a European shipyard that had voluntarily stepped away from the Russian LNG servicing business later conducted work on a vessel linked to that trade.

The episode highlights how firmly Russian LNG exports remain intertwined with European maritime and commercial systems even as policymakers move toward a formal phase-out. Despite escalating sanctions on Russian energy projects, Yamal LNG has continued shipping cargoes to international markets during the war in Ukraine.

European entities remain engaged across several parts of the value chain, including transportation, insurance, port operations, engineering services, and vessel upkeep.

Implications for Policy Enforcement

With less than six months to go before the EU’s planned end date for Russian gas imports, industry observers argue that the challenge is not limited to halting fuel purchases. Authorities and companies also need to locate and shut down the multiple commercial pathways that facilitate Russian energy exports, whether knowingly or unintentionally.

The Wen Cheng case demonstrates that even firms that have made public commitments to withdraw from Russian LNG-related work may struggle to consistently apply those pledges in operational settings. The situation reflects the lingering complexity of Europe’s long-standing involvement in Russian gas and the practical hurdles in implementing rapid disengagement.